news

Finding an ideal man who’s right for you can be difficult, sometimes it is even more difficult holding onto a person you’re already involved with.

But, once you have established a serious long-term relationship with your man, it’s is your sole responsibility to try to make it work as you’ll both learn to stick together.

Below are eleven (11) important tips on how to kick-start a good and long term relationship with your man.

Be Friendly

Men want someone they can relate with on regular basis, regardless of the distance, time zone or nature of one’s occupation. Do not be static, be a little flexible and interesting, and be simple. It is advisable to have a friendly personality because most men cannot put up with women who do not like to smile.

Read Also: 8 Relationship mistakes to stop making immediately.

Acknowledge his gestures and little efforts.

Even after you’ve been together for months, you must understand that you’re both different people in love. And many times he’ll do things out of his own volition to please you and probably surprise. When this happens, learn to be appreciative. Men like it a great deal when their women appreciate them, laugh at their jokes. It’s a plus mark for a lady to have a sense of humour, or to an extent a down-to-earth personality.

Be a Partner.

I can understand that we all get scared at first, especially when we consider letting someone in. But as a woman, you shouldn’t let fear cloud your judgements because; occasionally, the right ones come along without angelic armours. If you don’t want to be treated as a one night stand, then you must pay close attention to his signals and understand his body language properly before getting too attached.

As you do your survey, you must also remember that he’s doing his. You may not come off as a tease, but if you don’t act like you deserve a relationship; there isn’t going to be any man waiting for that long. You need to get on board with him on what you want and try to address misconceptions as they come.

Be spontaneous and witty.

As a woman, you must be smart and confident. It is ideal for you to be able to complement your man when the need arises. Get involved with him, talk about important things and share ideas and opinions that are relevant. Be well learned and intuitive, it’ll aide the enhancement of the relationship.

Take birthdays and anniversaries as the most important events that you’ll both share as the relationship tarries. Surprise him and create time to dates and leisure outings in order to create good memories and strong bonds.

Your relationship should have no third wheels

Try as much as possible to keep your relationship private. Should there be misunderstandings; talk to each other about it and handle your relationship matters discreetly and intelligently. As you both have private lives and businesses, it is advised to keep your friends out of the loop.

Happy moments and events are to be shared, but have restrictions and try not to inform the entire world of every little detail regarding your relationship. Do not make a cheap movie for everyone to watch, keep things simple and away from too many people.

Read Also: The ideal wedding in Nigeria.

Be Physically Attractive

It is true what they say; “the eyes are the windows of the mind”. Some women only dress up beautifully when they are still single and searching. Some even pretend to be (slay-queens) just so they can attract a man out there. And afterwards, they tend not themselves anymore because they feel they’ve already gotten what they needed.

Let’s face the facts; when you dress up to look good and well-spoken-for, there’s a great amount of satisfaction your guest or receiver feels just by looking at you. Even when you stand up to speak in public, there is an aura of pride you ought to feel inside. It comes naturally, looking good makes a good statement and it helps to elevate you as you soar through life.

Wear good Perfumes.

Just as we cultivate the habit of freshening the air with scented flowers and air fresheners, so should a woman find it important to adorn herself with scented perfumes and oils. Especially when you go out, the people around you will engage their minds on questions about the kind of perfume or brand of fragrance you are wearing. Every woman should learn to stand out in all areas, and you must learn to take care of your skin because it is your best suit.

Talk Smart.

Even though being sexy and outspoken is considered to be one of the most important attributes a man searches for in a woman; it is in your best interest to be smart alongside. A lot is revealed through talking, so if you must engage in conversations, you should have an idea of the topic before engaging yourself.

Some only settle for dirty talks, naughty slangs and languages. Be rest assured that you’re not only restricted to having sex talks; you’ll mostly have real-life talks and conversations. If talking with you always ends up to be a waste of time, he’ll easily get tired of you. Because, talking smart comes with a great deal of maturity and intelligence. Stay woke.

First Impression Matters

No matter how stressed out you are, when someone approaches you, learn to give off a good vibe. Remember that everyone is going through things you know nothing about; so, pay attention to what’s right in front of you and do not let your worries cloud your judgements all the time.

If at that moment you’re tied up with something else, simply let the person in front of you know what’s up. And simply put, 2 minutes is not too much to spare; so take time to exchange pleasantries and as to continue the chat later.

Don’t Judge a Book by its Cover

Everyone wants to date a dashing young man or woman, but in this important quest, we should not forget that “all that glitters is not gold”. Just because he doesn’t look like he’s in a million dollar outfit doesn’t mean he is flat-ass broke. He could probably be the kind of man who’s not into fashion, or he may perhaps not know how to put his outfits together; regardless, let his looks not be the sole reason for turning him down.

Be wise and know that every person has a tendency of influencing the lives of the person next to him/her. Be a woman of unbiased judgements and learn to stay positive.

Read Also: The compassionate Alpha female.

Do not be Clingy and Jealous.

There is always going to be that girl or guy who’s a best friend to your lover or spouse, that doesn’t mean you’re in a competition with them. If he wanted to date them, he wouldn’t need you to start with; so don’t become jealous when he spends time with his friends. If you bug him constantly about unnecessary things because of the times he goes out with his female friends, you may be leading him to that best friend.

Stay off his tracks, focus on your relationship with him and find time to bond with him and create your own memories as well. And don’t scold him in front of his female friends, because they may be seeing you as a bad-egg and may likely advise him against your interest. Be wise, and handle complicated matters carefully.

I hope the above tips were helpful, stay connected for more……

Written by Michael Shobayo.

Shobayo Shawntops Michael is a writer at Pulse. He's a student with keen interest in Computers/Internet and graphics. He's also a passionate social worker. Follow him on Instagram @shawntops_mykel and Twitter: @shawntopsmykel