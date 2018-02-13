news

I would say I believe in love, and consider myself a sucker for romantic movies and books.

As a matter of fact, I spent most of my teenage years reading Mills and Boon and all Harlequin novels I could find, then spend my days daydreaming of how my Prince charming would come and sweep me off my feet.

Don’t get me wrong, I have been in a couple of relationships where I felt love was a key factor. But in the end, they all turned "meh" for me; like I was missing out on something. And that was when it happened, I finally discovered that when allowed, love could be an open mind, filled with positivity and unending possibilities, especially when we least expect it....

The Weekend we first met.

It was a Saturday evening, and with me working every other day I could not wait to start my one-day weekend. "Let’s go o", I yelled to my fellow coworkers. They were rounding up but taking longer than necessary.

I worked as a customer care representative at a beauty skin line and Saturday was one of our busiest days so most times we closed late. Though, we officially closed by 6pm spa treatments could keep us till 9pm.

I went downstairs facing the main road to wait for Ekene who went my way and usually walked with me to the junction. I expected a lot of traffic which was normal in a metropolitan city like Lagos, but today it was traffic free. That was a relief to me due of the fact that Ekene and I didn’t have to dodge any tricycle or "keke" as they were popularly called here, who didn’t know the difference between the road and the makeshift pedestrian roadside.

"I’m sorry for taking time”, she said appearing beside me. Ekene was always a breath of fresh air, with her caramel skin and long relaxed hair which she always flaunted and kept stressing Mary, another worker at the Spa to style daily. Ekene was also a Spa Attendant but had spent most of her life in Jos before moving to Lagos where she got different experiences and jobs but decided to stick with her current one. But, despite how good she was at her job her main passion was business not beauty. “It’s okay”, I said as I stepped in beside her to start our walk towards Allen junction.

"Euros, dollars. Madam you wan change pounds", a tall, bureau du change man asked us. They were all lined up from First bank down to Alade market waiting on potential customers. I told him off and turned to Ekene to ask if I looked as if I owned any of those currencies. She laughed and said riches were not written on the face, which was actually true.

And in that particular moment I spotted his car parked in front of us.

It was a Wine 2017 Lexus LX 570. I wasn't into cars but that particular brand was what Mary's boyfriend had been saving for and she constantly showed us the picture of her man’s future ride at work. "This guy should not hit us o", Ekene scowled at him and I dragged her forward before she could yell at him. Looking back, I’d like to believe he honked at us or perhaps it was a figment of my imagination, but then again, we were on the road so honking was expected.

Few minutes later I saw the car ahead of us. "I don’t know why that car was honking at us as if we were blocking it”, Ekene said still a bit disgusted. "I doubt that. See let’s go I'm tired”. I replied too tired to deliberate on what was.

An Unexpected Phone call.

We had almost gotten to the traffic light when we saw him again at the opposite lane talking to some guys. He didn’t look familiar, so we kept walking and a few seconds later one of the bureau de change guys stopped us, gave me a transparent card with a smartphone and then left. I turned back to face the parked Lexus just as the phone rang. "You know I can take off with your phone, right?” I said as a matter of fact soon as I picked.

And with a cool, deep clear voice that still sends vibes down my collarbone he said; "That, my dear, is a risk I'm willing to take”

"Really?” I asked oddly interested.

"Yes, really. I'm sorry for interrupting you but I couldn't help myself, my name is Manny"

For a second, I wondered if Manny was short for…Emmanuel?

"Quick question”, I asked

"Shoot”, he replied and I could see him adjust in his seat.

"Are you married?” I asked, not only because I was already intrigued and interested, but because it was the most logical question to ask at that moment.

"No, I’m not. Are you?” he asked raising a brow.

"No, but I’m really tired. I’ve had a long day”. I answered honestly

"It’s okay. I understand. Do you guys need a lift?” he asked and Ekene was ecstatic! She obviously wanted it.

“No thanks. Come and get your phone”, I said to her dismay.

“It’s okay I’ll call you later to get it".

After I dropped the call he drove off.

He didn’t ask for my name or anything. Just left the phone with me and drove off.

Who does that?

And that was just the beginning….

Written by Charity Okorie.

Charity Okorie a graduate of Mass communication is a freelance writer,blogger and social media enthusiast who shares personal experiences at ;charityokorie.blogspot.com.ng instagram thecharityokorie twitter:chacha_okorie