Pulse Blogger :  "You rappers should fix your life"

First of all I need to say emphatically, MI is legendary in this Nigerian Hip Hop thing and that's a fact, word to Osagz.

That being said, I don't know one rapper that 'missed' M.I on radio. At least during his self-induced hiatus, we could all pretended the whole industry didn't care much about rap music, and not that there's some conscious conspiracy to play only MI and CBN music.

It's unfair to put the dearth of rap music on MI and CBN, because if we are being totally honest, chocolate city made rap an Afro-pop consumable (notice what I did there?). However for Mr. Incredible to return to radio land and shit on every rapper out there, obviously including his own proteges, talking "you rappers should fix your life", I must say he is a bit off target with this lead single.

Why? Well because I know for a fact MI can't say he doesn't know at least 10 rappers who are nice lyrically and crazy-hard-working. Are they marketable though? That's a question for every artistes' individual management and label.

That bring me to talk about labels;

Chocolate City is Nigeria's Def Jam! If hip hop is a true world wide movement, you can't deny the impact Def Jam has had on the entire culture with the consistent injection of new rap talent for over 20 years. That's what Choc City represents or for most rappers that's what's hoped for.

So why would MI come back in the game to shit on every rapper?

Does he forget the times of old, when he was an upcoming rapper, who by sheer fate and grace, got signed by a label run by one of the most valuable business minds of our generation to create the choc boy movement. Or the fact that, for a long period running into years, the Nigerian media didn't even give listening ears to any rapper who wasn't one of the choc boys?

It felt like the media was so ignorant to think there was only one style to hip hop music.

It ain't really MI's fault that he came out on such a wonderful platform, definitely not his fault that we all love him and his music so much.

But to shit on a load of rappers who are consistently hustling their self-sponsored ambition in a game where the industry standard for promotion is payola. F.... that! I've heard bare rappers, with incomparable flows, unique styles and intelligent lyrics in this Naija, old and new school,

I know MI too has. So what exactly do they need to fix?

It's the game that needs fixing, or better put, it feels like 'THE GAME IS FIXED!'

You don't see many rappers with level of managerial expertise, funding and network that CBN avails, so even all the dope response tracks to MI on web will most likely not get the love they deserve in the mainstream media.

My G, Obinna Angrymob would have preferred I put all this drivel into a song, but in the legendary words of Alaga Ibile "I have moved on the greater things!"

Remember, you can't be number one if you are the only one playing the game.

Now Playing: Local Rappers - Reminisce featuring Olamide and Phyno

Peace, Love and out-dated dab offerings,

Written by Phizzle