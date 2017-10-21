Pulse Blogger :  The take-over generation

The world tends to agree with the western cultural generations and descriptions of traits that are familiar with each generation.

The silent generation represents people born between 1925 and 1964; the youngest is 72 and the oldest 92.

The Baby Boomer generation represents people born between 1946 and 1964. The youngest should be 53 oldest “baby boomer” should be 71 years this year

Generation X was born between 1965 and 1979 with the youngest being 38 oldest, 52.

Xennials are between 1975 and 1985 and the oldest is 42 and the youngest, 32 years.

We then have the Millennials (or Generation Y), who are born between 1980 and 1995. The youngest is 22 and the oldest is 37 years.

The iGen (for obvious reasons, LOL) or Generation Z is between 1996 and 2010. The oldest here is 21 and the youngest 7 years old .

The last generation is Gen Alpha, which is between 2011 and 2025. The oldest is 6.

Now, simply looking at this piece of Information, we need to ask ourselves concerning the leadership in our beloved continent, Africa, which generation is in control of governance?

Looking at present ages, the working class should consist of the Millennials , Xennials and Generation X , with some latter years of Baby Boomers.

Yet if we look at Governance, we will find that Baby Boomers and the Silent Generation dominate leadership. Is this right, though?

I think it is time for the “working Generation” to take places of authority and governance.

But then, what do I know about politics?

AuntyB speaks.com