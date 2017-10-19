Pulse Blogger :  The rush hour is at hand,beware......

This is Nigeria, one of the toughest and most dominating countries in Africa. A country where our everyday hustle and activities are like running through a time machine. We work and hustle like we are at war, our prospects are aimed basically, at making money.

Money is the very reason Nigeria is almost on its knees, money has made most of us mad, and it has literarily turned off our humanity switch. Some of our countrymen are determined to do all it takes to acquire wealth, the more reason our country is in a vulnerable state.

About a decade ago, internet fraudsters were but a few, nowadays, they have multiplied in numbers. From colleagues and fraudulent staff, to neighbours who are informant to kidnappers, armed robbers etc.

Social media has justified many reasons where people showcase every of their lives’ activities. After all, it’s just Facebook, and boom something else happens, in the end we become devastated and sad.

Bringing us back to todays’ realities; whatever good or evil you’ve heard of, be aware that it is increasing by the hour. Some people are restless, working endlessly at trying to earn a good living, while some others are staying up at nights devising means to ripping them off of their lives’ earnings.

We are on the verge of destroying one another for monetary gains. This is nothing new to our society, but the rate of inflation in the country has heighten everything bad. Our currency has lost so much value, that it has prompted the quest for money to be on the extreme while the value for lives has reduced drastically.

If we’re to emphasize on the state of the economy, it’ll probably take us an entire year to do so. Below are a few tips on what to be aware of, tell a friend and save some people the heartache that ignorance is capable of inflicting.

The ember months are mostly the busiest in the year, therefore, the rate of crimes and criminals multiplies.

Learn to exhibit a cashless attitude, if you must carry cash, let your transactions be during the day.

If you must send your kids or workers on errands that involves a lot of cash, please try to make it convenient for them to convey the cash and themselves.

Uber is convenient; but one must check the car plate number and brand physically to verify whether or not it tallies with the driver’s profile on the Uber app before taking the ride.

To avoid being harassed or raped, meet up with new dates and acquaintances in public places like an open bar, restaurant, cinemas or mall.

It is advisable to notify at least one close relative of one’s whereabouts, especially when visiting a friend that is unknown to one’s family and friends.

In case of late nights, take a decent taxi or Uber to your destination and try to avoid using your mobile phones in rowdy places while in transit.

Wear little to no jewelleries when going out at nights, better still, keep them in your bag till you arrive your destination.

As a lady, some guys will try to get your attention by using swear words on you if you do not respond positively to their advances. Be careful not to engage in arguments with them by getting offended, this is their way of harassing innocent girls sexually.

Especially at bus terminals, market places, and busy junctions, you might encounter strange looking women asking for directions to places around. Some might even ask for financial aids to board a bus or even get some food, just by responding to them, you may be at risk of losing your valuables and money. Technically, they may not even touch you, sometimes it may be as a result of giving out some money to help them that you’ll eventually loose what you had at hand. It is good to help others, but be very careful, these are dangerous times….

