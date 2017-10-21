Pulse Blogger :  The issue with advertising

Advertisements are vehicles that are used to communicate a product, event, purpose and such to a target audience.

In terms of products, I think the main aim is to paint a picture , once the need arises. So when there is a need for detergent one product comes to mind …with a quick replay of the advert. The same applies to Milk, toothpaste, bathing soap etc.

I have to say, though, that sometimes I think the advertisement companies go a bit overboard and need to bring in some professionals ( for example, child psychologists), especially with regards to products that children use and in certain fields before they put the adverts out.

I remember as a child, the amount of a certain beverage that I consumed because I thought that I would be first in class and I will win every race? The advert did not include the training required before the race and the studying required before the tests!

I totally understand that time frame is an important factor in advertising. A certain advert comes to mind, however, that sounds like a “Single”! As irritating as I found it , at first ,I will not have to ask Google in other to access that service, the song is on replay in my mind, if you know what I mean.

I will share an incidence that occurred when I was about 6 years old. I had just consumed a beverage that was supposed to give super powers (at least that was the implication from the adverts from my child-like point of view).

We had guests and my mother served the same drinks with biscuits. I suddenly realized I didn’t get biscuits so I whispered in her ear, asking if I could have some. My typical African mother let out a scream and asked me to back off. Which I did immediately to avoid the next thing, a nerve cracking, ear deafening resounding slap..LOL!

I went to a corner to sulk. All of a sudden it was like someone turned on the lights; I remembered the advert.. I had taken this beverage; I should have super powers, like superman. So I thought to run as fast as the boy in the advert did and snatch the biscuit closest to the exit.

It will be like the rush of a mighty wind, I thought, no one will know what hit them, and I wont be seen…what happened after that is best left to your imagination!

Auntbspeaks.com gud to talk