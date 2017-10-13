Pulse Blogger :  The confession of a billionaire bishop (it’s about your money)

Have you ever wondered how to permanently conquer poverty or lack without soiling your hands or name?

All over the world, people are losing their jobs, the values of investments are on the decline and it does seem like the entire world is facing economic crisis.

If you think it is only in Nigeria, you are dead wrong because there are millions of people in America that are homeless.

No country is exempted.

The truth is, the location you are doesn’t matter, the most important thing is that, there’s poverty and lack everywhere.

What if I tell you that you can have your head above the waters, would you believe me?

The other day, I heard one of the richest pastors in the world, who’s a billionaire and a bishop.

He’s Nigerian.

He has branches of his church allover the world, 2 universities to his name, multi-billion naira publishing company and many other investments.

This guys is very rich and I mean ‘clean wealth’.

So, in one of his sermons, I heard him say…

‘Look, if you take everything we have right now, give me only 6months, I’ll reproduce them again’.

I screamed (in my mind) from where I was seated…

‘You are bragging’.

The pastor didn’t stop there, he went further to say that if you take everything from him and take him to the poorest country on earth, he could still reproduce everything.

Was he bragging?

Absolutely NOT!

Is he the pastor who prays more than others?

The answer is NO!

So, why did he make that comment?

It’s because of ‘what he knows’.

I mean, what he has inside his head.

We are in a new economy where oil is failing, it is time to create your own economy with what you know.

What do you know?

You have a lot inside of you that will transform the lives of someone else.

To Steve Jobs, he used his skill to create

To Warren Buffet, he uses his expertise in penny stock to buy profitable shares.

To Bill Gate, he created Microsoft using what he knows.

To Mark Zukerberg, He created the biggest online community because of what he is passionate about.

Yours could be different.

It could be that you can heal a broken marriage, it could be that you can help someone find joy in their lives, it could be that you can help someone make more money, it could be that you can help someone reach the peak of their life and career but the most important thing right now is that, people need your help.

All these guys I talked about have one thing in common…

They are billionaires.

They are famous.

They have multitude following them.

Never underrate or under value what you have inside your head, it could change the lives of millions of people out there.

Just in case, you are wondering how to start.

You can start by sharing your thought in a guest post on this site and don’t be afraid to make mistakes because every master was once a disaster.

The world need you help, it is time to go out and transform the lives of people who need you badly.

Written by Johnson Emmanuel

Johnson Emmanuel is referred to as Africa’s #1 Business Growth & Marketing Strategist.

He helps businesses rapidly grow their revenue by helping them generate clients/customers & make consistent sales using online marketing strategies.

