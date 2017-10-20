Pulse Blogger :  The breakup playlist…

Is it just me, or is there someone out there that has realized that there seem to be a song for whatever mood you are in… happy, sad, lazy, in love, turnt, hating… whatever mood it may be.

So if you are a hopeless romantic and a music lover like me, who has gotten their heartbroken at least once, then there are chances you have turned to the music to find solace and would be able to totally relate to this post.

I mean doesn’t it seem comforting to have Beyoncé sing the words in your heart, or have Rihanna supposedly understand the way you feel at the moment while Ed Sheeran soothes the pain in your aching heart with his seemingly perfect lyrics.

Well, you might have your preferred choice of artist and songs, but I am sure you get the picture.

Having survived three (3) nerve wrecking heart breaks, I can tell you for sure that the “break-up playlist” most definitely exists and though we sometimes do not consciously create this playlist, we find ourselves listening to the same type of sad-solemn songs over and over again especially in the first few days/weeks after the break up until we get tired of the being sad and try to snap ourselves back to reality.

Well, in no particular order, here is my personal top 15 songs in my breakup playlist. Funny thing is haven’t listened to most of these songs in a very long time and I don’t plan on listening to ever again… well, at least not in the break up context.

P.S. some of all you “children of nowadays” might not know some of the songs, but oh well! You can always check YouTube if you will.

Yesterday - Toni Braxton feat. Trey Songs

- Toni Braxton feat. Trey Songs Heart Attack - Trey Songs

- Trey Songs Breathe Slow – Alesha Dixon

– Alesha Dixon Someone Like You – Adele

– Adele Take a Bow – Rihanna

– Rihanna Best Thing I Never Had – Beyoncé

– Beyoncé Irreplaceable – Beyoncé

– Beyoncé Stupid in Love – Rihanna

– Rihanna Need you Now – Lady Antebellum

– Lady Antebellum Leave (Get Out) – JoJo

– JoJo Impossible – Shontelle

– Shontelle Tattoo – Jordin Sparks

– Jordin Sparks Big Girls Don’t Cry – Fergie

– Fergie If You’re Not the One – Daniel Bedingfield

– Daniel Bedingfield Broken Hearted Girl – Beyoncé

I have come to realize what we listen to sometimes affects our mood, and in as much as these songs help express the way we feel, they only dampen our mood the more and it takes longer time to bounce back.

My advice!!! Instead of listening to the same sad songs when going through a breakup, try listening to something up beat… you would be amazed how much it lightens your heavy heart and help in the healing process… take it from someone who has been there.

I am glad this playlist doesn't exist and would never have a reason to exist again.

Have you ever been heartbroken or just hurt, what songs were on your playlist? Do share.

Written By Oma O.

Oma is a blogger and creative writer. Follow her blog www.omasmind.com . You can check out her blog on how she got over her heartbreak titled “On failed relationships”.