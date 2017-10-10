Pulse Blogger :  Sugar-daddied by a younger man

Recently, I have been getting really horny and it is getting annoying. Oh! Do not think this is as a result of watching sexually stimulating scenes. Hormones are the real reason why people get horny, but it has been discovered times and times again, that some people experience increased sex drive than others as a result of; food, smells, switching medications, boredom, career changes etc.

Do you know certain colors increase the libido drive for some people? Before you judge me, I recently discovered in a chat that most young people do not even regard what they feel as ‘horniness’. And horniness does not mean you need a sexual release, another mistake people make, and most likely the reason most parts of the world is either overpopulated or on the verge of it.

You can also tell by the increased rate of abortions and hence, death in that regard. Oh! I’ve begun to add weight too, in the right places though I must say. My recent weight increase is definitely not as a result of ‘healthy eating’ or ‘eating too much’. Heck! I barely eat. (which is a bad habit by the way), and my fitness coach keeps complaining about me missing our classes.

So, I’ve been nursing this idea of getting a vibrator and/or a dildo. Well, for an average Nigerian ‘Godly’ daughter of the Most High, this is out rightly wrong and a sin. I hope any of my uncles never read this. I just might get the sex toys though, or maybe not.

I need a sugar daddy. This I am most certain of. I get a kind of look when I am in the bus and my phone rings, a call from my dad and his name pops up. I saved him as “Sugar D”, never have I saved him as the contemporary ‘dad’ or ‘daddy’; too boring. So, back to the look I get.

People never mind their damn business and that is a fact. It’s not them, it’s just the way we all are wired. We are inquisitive beings and sometimes or rather, most times for some people, we just put our noses in other peoples businesses. I mean, for instance, why should I be in a public transport, scrolling through my instagram feeds and someone beside me says; “Can you linger on a bit? I think I know that girl.”

I mean I know it’s called public transport, but my phone is mine, and it’s private. Sometimes, when ‘Sugar D’ pops up on my phone, depending on how nosey or not the person beside me is, I get a retake, which says “Wow! So this daughter of Zion and modestly dressed lady is into ‘runs’.” LOL.

When you hear the word “Sugar Daddy”, what pops into your head? A picture of an old man with pot-bellied feature, little or no obvious sign of exercise, probably married and with loads of cash to spare in return for sex? Did you just say ‘definitely’?

Does it always have to be that way? I mean, why can’t I have a sugar daddy who pays for things I need out of the graciousness of his heart in exchange for my appreciation, diligence and hard work. Not on the bed though. I mean someone who will fund my indulgences and still let me have my body to myself. And must he be potbellied? Can’t he just have Denola Grey’s eyes, Ninalowo’s body, Denrele’s kinda craze and Seun Ajayi’s smile? LOL.

I do hate this assumption that a young lady living life to its fullest, who is fairly comfortable and whose relationship is private is into ‘runs’. I mean, can’t a lady be comfortable, hardworking and have her relationship private? And why can’t people just be nice? Does it always have to be in lieu of what can be gotten in return or not?

Maybe I’m just way over my head and my ideal sugar daddy doesn’t exist.

Written by Christiana Osun

Osun Christiana is a lover of words. She's not just a reader, she's also a writer. She's sarcastic, fun loving, and a jack and master of most things creative. She has her website underway, so watch out.Instagram handle: _themillenniallady_Facebook: OSUN Christiana Oluwadamilola