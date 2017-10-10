Pulse Blogger :  Recruitment tip for the millennial generation

Why do employers tend to focus on academic qualifications and ignore life’s experiences? Why do people get fired?

In my time working with a recruitment firm that connects job seekers to employment opportunities, I have had the opportunity of sitting with employers to ask what skills or qualities they require from potential employees, and more times than not, academic qualifications nor leadership achievements rarely come up in these conversations.

“I want someone who can take the initiative, someone who has integrity, someone who needs little or no supervision”. These are usually the responses. These qualities mirror life experiences as opposed to academic qualifications, which employers tend to focus on. When asked some of the reasons why they fired their last staff, the response revolves around lack of certain soft skills or qualities which include good attitude, good work ethics and integrity. If this is the case, should we still focus on academic achievements and other qualifications rather than soft skills and defining moments?

Hiring the right set of people to fill a vacant position in a company could be a herculean task for some employers but is less difficult for those who know want they really want. In essence, any organisation that wants to be tagged top-notch must begin its steps to achieving that from the hiring process - hire for what you really want. It is crucial for organisations to look beyond the physical attributes of prospective employees when considering them for employment, bearing in mind that one should not always judge a book by its cover or CV whichever the case may be.

According to Misan Rewane, CEO,WAVE Academy.

“Academic success and past job experience are not strong indicators of job performance, but it opens doors for individuals to acquire job interviews. Through the difficulties of life, individuals learn traits such as perseverance, creative thinking, communication and other critical skills that are difficult to indicate on a resume.”

Hiring for what you need is employers looking beyond physical attributes and academic qualification. Most times, it’s advisable for employers to hire for what they really want i.e.

Outline exactly what the role requires and assess based on those competencies/qualities. Also, if a person has little or no experience about the role but shows great desire to learn amongst other qualities, perhaps he or she should be given an opportunity. They could be placed on internship/job shadow while developing or being coached.

If you want your organisation to be vibrant and thriving; it’s important to hire people that meet your immediate needs; attitude, values and competencies, with an eye for constant learning. Others are nice to have but they come across as want. Sooner than we think, CVs would be go into dinosaur mode. Competencies over credentials.

Competency-based hiring is the new cool!

