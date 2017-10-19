Pulse Blogger :  Our president's war against corruption

Our President, His. Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari was elected because of his integrity and supposed anti-corruption stance. When APC Presidential Candidate, Muhammadu Buhari wanted our votes, he told us he was going to tackle corruption, he said “If we don’t kill corruption, corruption will kills us”.

Our President also told the world that Nigeria was fantastically corrupt, he assured world leaders that his administration will make sure corrupt individuals are punished.



With all his rhetoric, one would expect President Buhari’s administration to act swiftly in matters relating to corruption. We are still waiting on our President's decision in regards to the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation whom he appointed to coordinate the affairs of his administration and the suspended Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, both are accused of being corrupt.

Our President has had the Vice President's Committee report on both individuals for more than a few weeks now. When is our President going to act on this matter?



What are the Senate and House Committees on Finance, Judiciary and Intelligence doing to put pressure on the President? Our Lawmakers should take a serious look at how the United States Congress is investigating President Trump, his Campaign Staffers and some current Members of his administration. Are we really fighting corruption?



We have the Senate President who leads our law making organ and a few other Senators who were Governors collecting double emoluments, a clear violation of the constitution. Section 18 (1) and (2) of the fifth schedule of our constitution is very clear on this.

Public Officials found guilty of violating this act lose their seats and are barred from holding public office for 10 years, yet no charges have been filed by the Ministry of Justice or the Code of Conduct Bureau against these Senators for violating our constitution.

There is a court judgement ordering the Federal Government to release the names of individuals who have returned our stolen loot. The Attorney General has said publicly that this court directive will be followed, its been months, we are yet to see the list of people who stole our funds. The Minister of Information, Lai Muhammed said recently that the Federal Government have to respect the privacy of looters, this is both annoying and comical to me and another clear violation of a court order by the Buhari administration.

Let me make this very clear, no President, Governor, Government Official or Security Agency has the authority to ignore a court order or violate the rule of law in our country, none. Why are the Judges whose court orders are being ignored or violated not charging these errant individuals for contempt? Violating court orders or the rule of law amounts to abuse of power and gross misconduct, which are both impeachable offences.



How are we going to deter Government Officials from looting or corrupt acts if they know they can steal or loot our funds, make deals with the Buhari Government and never get to spend time in prison?

How are we going to deter Nigerians from corrupt acts when they clearly see that corrupt Public Officials, Civil Servants and Government Contractors never get to serve any prison time and our Government tells us everyday that they are fighting corruption.



Former President Lula of Brazil was tried, convicted and sentenced to almost 10 years in prison for corruption. Former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra of Thailand was sentenced to 5 years in prison after a Thailand Court found her guilty of negligence over a rice subsidy scheme.

South Korea's Former President Park Geun-Hye was impeached and is on trial for corruption and abuse of power. Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich was impeached, convicted and sentenced to 14 years in prison for attempting to sell Barack Obama's senate seat after he was elected President. South African President Jacob Zuma is about to be tried for corruption.

Do you think we have started fighting corruption in Nigeria?



We have immediate past Government Officials and Government Contractors who have looted our funds relaxing outside our shores, no moves or pressure to get them extradited to face the law. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission keep making a public show that they have secured so many convictions this year, EFCC have only been able to secure convictions when it comes to petty fraudsters and internet scammers.



Our Attorney General and the EFCC have refused to prosecute Bank Executives that have violated our money laundering laws or the EFCC act. Bank Executives that colluded and hid illicit funds for the Former Minister of Petroleum, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke and a bunch of other individuals should be prosecuted and the banks where illicit funds were stashed should be heavily fined.



Asking our Courts for forfeiture of funds hidden by banks is not enough. Corrupt Public Officials, Government Contractors and Bank Officials have to be properly investigated, tried, convicted and sent to prison. Our Attorney General, EFCC, the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Code of Conduct Bureau are letting corrupt Bank Officials, Public Officials and Government Contractors off the hook with no punishment, this is beyond fascinating to me.



I have given you facts on our war against corruption, do you think our President, the Attorney General, The Ministry of Justice, EFCC, ICPC and the Code of Conduct Bureau are fighting corruption?



Written by Nosa Eweka



Nosa Eweka can be reached at

nosaeweka@yahoo.com