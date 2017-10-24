Pulse Blogger :  Love,sex and chocolate

“Okay, I’m tired.” I said as I threw my phone down and tried to get back to the heap of work on my table. I had been a working on this Statement of Defense for the past two hours but I couldn't seem to focus, my mind kept wandering back to Michael and why he wasn't replying my texts.

“You know what, Michael can go to hell”, I told Tola for the umpteenth time as she approached the door to my office. I knew I only half meant it but my desperation had morphed into impatience and now it was just plain anger.

Tola just laughed knowingly. She had been my best friend for over ten years and we were more like sisters now than friends. After we had dissected the issue to my satisfaction, I decided to actually go back to work. My boss wasn't going to be happy if this document wasn't filed in court before the end of the day.

So, I did just that, finished my statement and gave it to the dispatch rider to drop with the court clerk. I was ready to go out and drink my sorrows away. Just as I stood up to go to Tola’s office and ask her if she wanted to go get drinks with me at our usual spot, a text came in from Michael. He went on about how he had been in one meeting after the other and he left his phone in the office so he was unaware of my texts and blah blah blah. He then asked me if I was up for drinks that evening.

That boy had my mumu button. The same person I had been mad at less than two hours ago I was already so excited to see. I quickly replied that I was available and we made arrangements as to how he’d come pick me at home by eight. I had to run home pretty quickly so I could put in all the effort into looking effortlessly beautiful.We decided Tola was going to come pick a dress for me just so everything was perfect.

Long story short, I was ready under two hours, that’s a win for me. At fifteen minutes to eight I was totally ready when Michael called and said he was on his way. I was so excited, I had to scream a little and do a small victory dance round the tiny Lekki apartment that Tola and I used to share until she got married and left me.

After the dance, I settled down and said a little prayer for the date. It was the third time Michael and I were going out and I needed all the luck with it considering I had the worst dating history in the world. I had really grown to like him and it wasn't even just about his good looks, it was everything else.

The way he carried himself, his smile, how natural it felt holding an intelligent conversation with him, his passion and his drive. He was almost perfect. I promised myself I wouldn't mess this one up. I hadn't been so lucky with guys in the past and I wasn't ready for Michael to become a casualty as well. I saw a future with him so I was ready to take things slow and just see where the wind of love took us.

As I was musing, I didn't realize that it was already eight thirty and Michael still wasn't here. I called him and he picked up immediately saying he was almost at mine. Eight thirty turned to nine, nine to ten and he even stopped picking my calls. I was so scared something had happened to him so I kept calling.

He finally sent me a text at past ten, that he had to cancel because the traffic was too bad and he had to turn round and go back home but that he’d make it up to me. I was just weak. I didn’t know if I should get mad or sympathize with him or start crying. After sitting there like a mumu for what felt like forever, I finally settled on carrying myself upstairs, having my bath and going to bed. I cannot come and let any man kill me.

When I got into my bed I just started thinking of how rude he was, he didn't realize the traffic was bad for three whole hours, so me I wasn't worth entering traffic for right? His explanations just didn't add up, where did the traffic start from? Did he even leave his house? All these questions were getting me vexed. I just decided to quietly go to sleep before I would do something I’d regret in the morning.

The next morning I was awoken from my sweet sleep by my phone, it was Michael calling. I had promised myself that I wouldn't talk to him for a while; I wasn't ready to listen to any rubbish. Five minutes later, there was a knock on my door. I quickly brushed my teeth and went to check who it was.

Alas, it was Michael, with a bag from Cactus, my favourite restaurant in Lagos. Apparently, he was sorry about what happened last night and was wondering if he could make up for it with an ‘I’m sorry breakfast’. It felt like a scene from an American movie. It was such a sweet gesture that I didn’t realize when I started blushing.

So we sat in the living room together and talked about our week while we had breakfast. He started apologizing again, I just told him to forget about it, let bygones be bygones. Afterwards, the conversation just flowed smoothly from there and we talked for what seemed like hours. He made me laugh so hard, I forgot I had a court trial to prepare for in two days. He asked me about my past boyfriends and I told him as little as possible.

Unlike me he was open about his past relationships. What I loved most was the fact that he took the blame where he was at fault and didn't just come to the conclusion that all his exes were crazy like most guys do. We fell into a comfortable silence after that.

I just kept looking at his fine face. Moments later, he leaned into me and planted a soft kiss on my lips, my lips parted a bit and he took that as an invitation to explore deeper. We made out for like thirty minutes then we just cuddled and decided to watch a movie. A few minutes into the movie we started making out again and that went on for a while.

As things were getting heated, I heard an annoying bang on my door that brought both of us back to reality quite abruptly. It was Tola, of course. When she came in, she exchanged greetings with Michael. After a few minutes he got up and said he had to leave and he’d see me later. I was a bit sad to see him leave but that gave me space to discuss the activities of the other night and this morning…and afternoon with Tola.

After I had given her the load down of everything, I waited for Tola to give her verdict. “Tise, I’m sorry to say this and I know it’s the last thing you want to hear o but I don’t like that boy. Something about him just screams Yoruba Demon to me”.

I sat there for a minute thinking about what Tola just said and the only retort I could think of was, “But he’s not even Yoruba!”. I knew I sounded stupid. There was so much truth in what Tola said but I wasn't ready to admit it to myself. He couldn't be a Yoruba demon…in fact I’m sure he’s not a Yoruba demon…God, please don’t let him be a Yoruba demon.

Tola could see the confusion and hurt in my eyes so she just changed the topic. We went on to discuss about the case we had in court on Monday and how our crazy boss was making us do all the work. Work was always our go to topic when we did not want to face the harsh realities that life threw at our faces.

Written by Kofoworola Oyegunle

Kofoworola Oyegunle is a lawyer in equity.She loves meeting new people and exploring new adventures in her spare time.