Pulse Blogger :  Healing part 2

‘’So you don’t want to be with me anymore?’’ Bella said, tears streaming rapidly from her eyes. She couldn’t fathom the reason why Jermaine would want to end their three month old relationship. ‘’what did I do? Did I hurt you In any way? If I did please tell me.’’

He didn’t respond. How could he tell her he had fallen out of love with her just two weeks into their relationship? Letting it go on for as long as three months was his way of trying to make it work. Bella was undeniably beautiful; with curves and an excellent cooking prowess that any man would die for. But those were other men. He wasn’t other men.

Bella cried on. Frustrating tears because she had already fallen madly in love with this man before her. With his strong jawline covered by a trimmed beard, his black moderately cut hair and jet black eyes, he looked exactly like a movie star. She loved his caramel coloured skin and amazingly soft pink lips. Kissing him was heaven.

Making love with him was on a supernatural experience. Jermaine was all she wanted in a man. She’d come to see him in his office and they,d gone to a restaurant on a lunch date. She didn’t even care that she was fast becoming a spectacle as she cried unashamedly in public.

‘’Listen Bella..’’ He held her soft hands. ‘’Bella, you’re a really nice girl..very sweet and…’’

‘’Then why are you leaving me?’’ She interrupted.

‘’let me finish.’’ He cleared his throat. ‘’Listen. I’m not the kind of guy that deserves someone like you. I’m a hard person. It is difficult for me to love. I tried to, but I just can’t.’’Those lines were beginning to sound like a broken record to him. Bella was not the first girl he’d tried to love and she will probably be the last.

The game of love wasn’t something he played well. And right now as Bella was crying profusely in front of him, he just stared cluelessly at her. He didn’t know how to handle crying women. And he knew he couldn’t go through this again. He was cold, but not as mean as to do this to anyone again. Why were humans so susceptible to their emotions? He felt nothing else than hate. Pure undiluted hate for life itself.

‘’You have someone else right?’’ Bella asked. Now her tears had reduced to sobs.

‘’no.’’

‘’Then it’s because of her.’’

‘’Who?’’

‘’That girl. The one whose picture is in your drawer. I always wanted to…’’

Jermaine felt rage sweep all over him. His drawer was extremely private. Only for him to see. How could she invade his privacy like that?

She must have seen the anger in his face as she began to tremble. At that moment, she began to wish she didn’t pry.

‘’Why did you look in there?’’ He picked his words carefully trying hard to conceal his anger. ‘’How did you get the keys?’’

‘’I..i..you left them on the bed one day and…’’ She swallowed. ‘’I took a look at it.’’

He tightened his fist as he tried to quell his rising anger. He took a long gulp of the juice served in a glass cup. He stood and straightened his tie. ‘’Well, I’m glad I got that out of my chest. I have to get back to work now. My lunch break is almost over.’’

Bella nodded. She knew that even if he’d wanted to, he couldn’t accept her anymore. That didn’t change the fact that she loved him, and would have fought to stay if only she’d had the chance. He was almost at the door when she called him back. ‘’Jermaine,’’

He stopped.

‘’I’m sorry.’’

He nodded and continued walking out of the restaurant.

Bella watched him enter his car through the glass window. She was overwhelmed by sadness and pain. She was a very emotional person and her friends had tried to warn her of the kind of person Jermaine was before they started dating. He didn,t know, but as one of the most eligible bachelors in the estate, he was the topic of almost every girl’s gossip and the dream of every girl.

On the day she’d met him, he had been particularly nice to her. It was on one of her early morning runs. He’d also been running at the particular time that he was and she thought they’d clicked. They talked about a lot of things and even raced each other but she’d noticed that he never cracked a smile… Not even once. Through out their relationship, she’d tried desperately to get a smile from him or for him to talk to her about himself. About his personality but she’d never been able to get anything from him. And on the day that she’d opened the drawer and saw those pictures, she began to have an inkling of why he was like that. She’d never asked him for she knew it would enrage him.

She sighed and picked up her bag. She brought out her handkerchief, dabbed the remaining tears on her cheeks and took out her powder which she applied liberally over her face. She worked with her dad at his company. She couldn’t imagine the anger her dad would feel if he noticed that his beloved princess was shedding tears. He wouldn’t know, wouldn’t understand the colossal sadness she felt at losing the man she’d fallen so deeply in love with.

Written by Ineh Precious

Ineh Precious is a student, writer and has love for all things that have to do with arts. She has no published book out there but controls a certain amount of followership on her instagram page. She is a writer to watch out for. You can follow her on instagram @the.witty.writer.