Pulse Blogger :  First time dad pens emotional poem detailing the birth of his son.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Yes.

I've just been blessed.

But I must confess,

Initially I was tensed.

Prancing and restless,

Sweaty palms, tired legs.

Eyes and neck straining

While my wife was laying,

On her back on the table,

I was praying for a miracle.

My mother-in-law,

Positioned by the door,

Feet planted on the floor

She wasn’t budging.

Her daughter was getting ready for the cutting.

And my sisters-in-law,

They've been down this road before,

Trying hard to be strong,

But I could feel it in their voices,

They were worried but they couldn’t voice it.

And my mother,

God knows how much I love her

She said son don’t you bother,

I'll do anything to support ya.

I flew in all the way

From the UK for this day,

To witness you give me a grandson,

A long awaited family expansion.

But my wife,

Is still on the labour table,

Producing a fresh breath of life,

Please God make her condition stable.

Then I heard a cry,

Then I heard it no more.

Tuned my ears to the door

To be sure,

Then the nurse without a pause

Walked out thru the door,

With my boy,

What a joy.

I was grinning,

Scratch that I was smiling,

Emotions welled up inside me,

I felt so high like I was flying

Nurse started cleaning my baby boy right there beside me,

My fist started tightening,

Each time she wiped him,

He increased his crying.

I was tired of fighting

So I let my eyes well up

Yes a grown man teared-up

I used my hanky for the wiping,

"Stiff upper lip"

"Still upper lip"

Mr. Scott said no crying

"Cleaning my nose bro"

I replied him.

But he knew I was lying

Still for me he was happy,

I'm an emotional daddy.

I looked past my son,

I looked at my wife.

I was like thumbs up,

Sweetheart you really tried.

Weighed the baby up,

He broke the scale,

At an impressive 4.3K.

Then they cleaned him,

Wrapped him,

And placed him in my hands,

Immediately my family,

Became the paparazzi.

Took pictures, time was stamped.

But this feeling that I'm feeling,

It's an emotional healing.

Hello son, Daddys overjoyed at this meeting

Another side of me is revealing.

My hearts rapidly beating.

While you continued sleeping,

I felt chuffed watching you breathing,

I was grinning and beaming,

This is a joyous beginning,

You give my existence a legendary meaning.

You are blessed and will remain so from your morning,

To your noon and your evening,

Everything you do God will find appealing,

All that you need God will be giving,

All around you His love will never be missing,

His angels will keep guard over you for all season.

You are created in the image of God's being,

He will move mountains for you son no kidding,

I will show you how you will let Him keep leading,

You on the path to Faithful living,

Welcome to my life son,

Henceforth I accept this extended responsibility.

God bless my abilities.

Bless my whole family.

Make me a father that would make You proud to the point You will say,

"These are my sons in whom I am well pleased."

Amen

Written by Shuga

Oluwakayode Adeyemi-Kayne (Shuga) is a documentary film maker and a foodie by passion. He just became a proud daddy of a bouncing baby boy