Pulse Blogger :  Find me yesterday

TIME ! it’s amazing how this concept operates without “waiting to exhale , even for a second” ..as if it could ! I catch myself, quite often these days, thinking about the years past. Where did all the time go? Was it not just yesterday that I was in “kindergarten”, listening to the “very real” stories of Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, Goldilocks, Little Red Riding Hood (whose “wolf grandmother” reminded me of mine anytime she smiled at me..LOL!). It was just yesterday that I was daydreaming about my “prince (who had a striking resemblance with my blond haired blue-eyed, Mr Michael, my kindergarten teacher, winks!)

Yesterday I looked forward to going to school, for one reason only, my lunch box. Orange Squash drink, Cow milk biscuit, goody-goody candy ..Chai !sweet memories

Yesterday, I was 7 years old, and excited! I was going to boarding house that day. Yesterday I wanted to go back home but there was no chance of that happening. I remember FESTAC ‘77! It was so much fun. Oh, The ice-cream van! The sweet melody as it rides down our street with kids screaming “ mummy! The van is here “.

Raleigh Chopper bicycles that I often stared at in “Kingsway” Stores, until Santa remembered my home .. yes indeed! And those mega shops from my “mini-sized point of view,” - Bhojsons, Chellarams, and Leventis ..I remember the candy racks of these shops. In fact, I am walking down those aisles as I type. Find me my Yesterday.

Secondary school – I remember the Brahma Guarana drink, bon-bon sweets, Coca-Cola, 12kobo loaves and sardine. I Remember mai-kosei (bean balls).. Steamy hot with ”yaji” (pepper). OKIN biscuits! Okin juice, Malta biscuits, “ Idris Moro Bread”..I am literarily walking the streets of Kaduna right now, LOL!

How can I forget the parties, in the school dining hall. Sweet music, Shalamar (I had a very major crush on Howard Heweitt..hehe) - make that move , Second time around , Dynasty- love in the fast lane ( fantastic lyrics, BTW). What of Kool and the Gang, the Gap Band … what a trip to yesterday.

I remember the Musical Youth band, watching them perform life at the National Arts Theatre in Lagos..

I remember the “butterflies in my stomach” at the sight or thought of my secondary school crush(es) LOL! Find me my Yesterday.

Was it not just Yesterday that I went to university? I remember matriculation and graduation.

Corper Shun, Corper Wee! NYSC. I swear camp happened yesterday.

It was just yesterday that I got married to the love of my life.. Just yesterday I held my first born, beautiful baby girl. Twas yesterday that I celebrated God for bringing me “ejire” , two wonderful sons . Twas yesterday that I saw them off to boarding house in secondary school ( I did not have the “liver” to do what my mum did in primary school , LOL). Wonderful memories. Find me my Yesterday.

Yesterday, I saw them off to tertiary Institutions. Hmmmmm…Today, I take a peep at Tomorrow and realize that it will likely be shorter than yesterday. “Teach us to number our days, O lord, and apply our hearts to wisdom “

