Pulse Blogger :  Ask

I needed to use the cash machine sometime this week, and the particular branch of my bank I was going to has multiple machines to cater for the number of people who need to get cash.

When I got to the bank, I saw a queue at one of the machines outside. Immediately I joined the queue. Now why would I do that? Simple, humans are creatures of habit. In the time past, where there were not enough cash machines, we all had to queue irrespective of your status or standing. So automatically, I joined to queue (default setting).

Then I looked inside the general hall of the bank and noticed that there was practically nobody inside. So I asked my very first question since I got to the bank and joined the queue.

“Are the other machines in the hall working?” and the response I got was “I don’t know I joined this queue and I am staying here to use the machine.”

Our natural default is to either not bother trying to find out new ways of getting things done or we are afraid of the “unknown” of the situation, so we play it safe and decide not to try to go out of our comfort zone.

Greatness has no comfort zone. Contentment has no comfort zone either. There would always be something coming at your well-being. Life is a battle field. To be and maintain a particular level or standard in life is not walk in the park

We would not attain anything great in our lives if we don’t ask. And we need to ask the right and relevant questions that pertain to what we want to achieve. You have to ask for the right to be heard and ask for trust in people who don’t know you

You ask for a position in a company by sending your resume and you ask for the opportunity to work there by answering questions in an interview session with the same organization.

You ask a lady to be your woman and to be committed to you exclusively. You ask her to marry you. You ask her family for the right to be her man.

Do you see that we literally ask for everything in life but because some of our questions don’t come in the form of terms that are academic in nature, we don’t regard them as questions.

The only way you can attain any level of greatness is by asking the relevant questions. But how do you know what questions to ask? My answer would be that, whatever you need that you don’t have has the following questions.

Why don’t I have this?

What do I need it for?

Who would this be of benefit to apart from me?

How do I get it?

What are the steps to take to getting it?

What level of commitment do I need to give this to get what I desire?

The questions are endless and if you ask, you will receive the right information. Now that we have most information with just a click on a search engine, you don’t have any excuse not to move higher into any sphere you desire.

I trust that in asking the right questions today, you will make better choices that would be of benefit to humanity.

Finally, I decided to investigate the inside hall of the bank myself and I was done with what I came to do in less than 2 minutes. So I discovered that I would have queued up for who knows how many minutes outside and wasted time and resources because I didn’t ask the relevant questions.

When I came out, I shared that information with the people still on the queue and made life easier for someone as well.

If your desire is all about yourself and how to satisfy you, you will discover quickly that one question you failed to ask was “If I am selfish to move levels, when I get there, who would want to share it with me?”

Written by Olabisi Adebiyi

Olabisi Oluyele Adebiyi is a life and relationship coach, public speaker, trainer, blogger, media personality and a plus size fashion entrepreneur. She is driven with the passion to help people manage their relationships in whatever sphere in life. She strongly believes that a life of absolute balance is like reaching for the stars: if you don’t get to the stars, you should most definitely land on the moon. She loves music, cartoons, movies, travel, good food and the beach. She can be reached on the following social media platforms

Blog site: askyelelive.blogspot.com.ngEmail: oluadebiyi@gmail.com IG: @iamoluyelT: @iamoluyeleF:F:AskyeleliveG+: Olabisi Adebiyi