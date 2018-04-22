This Poem takes on the perspective that cooking and eating are two of the most pleasurable things in life, highlighting savour-worthy moments.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

One of the easiest pleasures life has to offer is named cooking

COOK, SAVOUR

I hum pure joy as I watch my beans,

Bathes in palm oil simmer

Under transparent cling film.

I tenderly unwrap the film and enjoy

Crayfish flavour diffuse into the atmosphere.

A flavour so magnificent it erases the memory of what effort I put to

Mixing and mashing,

Dicing and chopping

All manner of ingredients.

And no, the onions don’t make you cry

They merely cleanse your eyes

To see the joy you’ve been missing.

And you come to this knowing

When you finally taste your delicious crayfish flavoured beans.

Watching potatoes align themselves

as you chop them up for French fries.

Taking in the aroma,

as you spritz salt and curry over them cream soldiers

Is one of the finest moments of everyday living,

Alongside marinating and grilling your poultry accompaniment,

With soy sauce and barbeque spice always winning,

Leaving you crunching the bone

And sucking the marrow, itching take in more flavour.

The next time you need to cook,

Even after a long day’s hard work,

Don’t grumble tiredly

Savour it.

EAT, SAVOUR.

I don’t wax lyrical merely when I cook,

I wax lyrical when I eat.

Your senses come alive,

And you thoroughly apprehend

How each flavour entangles with another and they make a dance in your mouth

You can taste how fibre mixes with tuber

And slides down your throat, giving you ultimate satisfaction.

You savour the bite of that burger as protein is pounded alongside vegetables with your teeth, and your mustard, ketchup or mayo acts as lubricant to this magnificent interaction.

The next time you’re presented with a meal,

Don’t wolf it down.

Savour it.

Written by Ose Binitie.

Ose Binitie is an LLM graduate of Commercial and Corporate law from Queen Mary University of London, who is passionate about law, finance, poise, music, blogging and just about anything creative. Glean flesh content from her blogs at hellurrrandom.wordpress.com and emphaticdynamo.com