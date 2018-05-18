"To be an exceptional Mom requires a whole new level of discipline and sacrifice, you give everything..."

news

Mother's Day

Few days ago, the social media went agog celebrating motherhood, pictures were uploaded, shout outs were made, poems were written and there was a massive give away on several platforms in order to appreciate these enigmatic set of people in the society; "Mothers". I was inspired to write about the essence of a mother and the indispensable part she plays in bringing up a child.

I looked around me and realized the angelic presence and strength they exude and I wonder how on earth some people decided to tag them "the weaker vessel". The irony of this situation is quite humorous and I seek your permission to explain why.

Mentor

Personally, I can boldly declare that I'll be no where close to who I am today without God and the stable presence of Mom and other motherly figures in my life. I ran into my English teacher on my way to work today and I could see the way she looked at me. It was priceless, we shared a moment right there at the bus stop and I could see the pride swell in her.

That woman discovered me in a room filled with budding teenagers and she singled me out, helped me develop some of my potentials and thus helped me become who I am today.

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying fathers or fatherly figures are to be overlooked, I'm only expressing my profound gratitude and declaring my fondness for all mothers the world over.There's absolutely no reason why anyone should despise or disregard a mother's role in the life of a child.

It's not news that a little child cries for his/ her mom the very first day at school, even grown-ups ask for their Moms at vulnerable moments. Have you ever paused for a minute to wonder why? My guess is as good as yours, they are selfless. They go out of their way to make life easier for their kids, sometimes they starve, endure abusive marriages and wicked in-laws just for the sake of their children. I've seen several widows refuse to remarry after the death of a spouse, rather they dedicate their entire lives being devoted to their children and memory of their husbands.

The same can't be said about the menfolk, few years down the line they complain of loneliness and a need for companionship. Well, I don't blame them. Women are simply not wired the same way, a mother has this profound sense of commitment and duty towards her kids. I think this trait is quite rare amongst their male counterparts.

There's an argument on whether some women deserve to be called Mothers or not. However, it's quite imperative to note that to be an exceptional Mom requires a whole new level of discipline and sacrifice, you give everything possible to ensure your kids have a better chance in life. It's easier said than done, but I know our mothers are more than enough. I remember being sickly as a child and I know the lengths and strings Mama pulled to ensure her baby girl survived.

Appreciation

As I pen this eulogy to mothers, borrowing a few words from Ann Taylor's poem "My Mother", I hope I inspire you to value and appreciate these amazing beings in our lives... They are jewels of inestimable value.

" Who sat and watched my infant head, while I slept soundly on my cradle oblivious to what 'morrow holds?

Who bore the pain and anguish with me, when sickness tormented my fragile mind and made my future bleak?

Who walked with me during my days of shame, times of disgrace always making a way? Who dared to believe in my big dreams, the number one fan of my soul's music?

Who made my bed with thick linen? Slept naked just to ensure I'm well fed?

Who believed in me when no one else could, steering me towards greatness, my chaperone during my years of rebellion?

My Mother".

Mother is Gold, Mothers are supreme. To mother is to nurture, beget and bring forth. A true African mother is a fearless one. A mother's pride is her children, toiling day and night just to ensure their future is bright.

Thank you Mom, for seeing the best in me. Despite my failures I'm winning because you believe in me, constantly steering me towards my goals and making sure I attain great heights.

Gracias.

Written by Bello Adekunbi "Kunbella"