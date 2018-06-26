Instead of treating them like criminals or sex offenders, which they are,they have been pampered like babies. No doubt,this act of sexual pervasion won’t end,until someone puts their foot down.

news

It seems that randy or sex-for-marks lecturers in Nigeria have suddenly become more powerful than the entire university commission.

They have suddenly become uncontrollable, and have grown more sex-thirsty. Nothing seems to stop them and their plight towards destroying the feature of most dedicated female students.

Behind the Scene

Sex no doubt has become a powerful weapon in the hands of the oppressor and the oppressed. For most lecturers, it is a pity that the site of most female students means more than the normal lectures, scripts and marks; they envision something more profitable and attainable to the mind, soul and body: sex for marks. On the other hand, some students believe so much in bottom-power that, any randy lecturer falls prey to their trap.

One must not paint all lecturers black; there are certainly those that could be referred to as sexual predators, randy or sex addicts. On the other hand, there are female students who have either made up their mind not to work hard toward their studies, or have planned to sleep their way through their number of years on campus. It is insincere if one does agree that there are the unfortunate ones whom these lecturers have sworn to get down with, if it was the last thing they did before retirement. In such a situation, it is difficult to separate the weeds from the actual plants.

Read Also: Where angels once trod

The Nigerian Factor

It is a shame that in most universities in Nigeria, some departments, lecturers or students are known for nothing, but sexual activities. It is also unfortunate that the government seems not to pay these lecturers well enough, and in turn, they try as much as possible to transfer their aggression on their female students through sexual pervasive means.

The University Factor

It is on the above note that evidence is held supreme when one brings forth a case against any lecturer. As a result, most confident students have been driven to present disturbing evidences in the form of voice recording, videos tapes or pictures, in order to prove that some lecturers were guilty of whatever they have accused them of. These are men of high repute. What happened to their ‘common sense,’ to the point of asking a female student to sleep with them as many times as possible before marks would be awarded?

Most of these randy lecturers go to the extent of threatening such students to report or not to report them to the appropriate authority. It is obvious that something is wrong somewhere: could it be that these lecturers have turned into god over night, they own the institutions, they are above the law or something isn’t right or certainly fishy.

A university runs around a calendar or date; there is time for everything: time for lectures, continuous assessments, exams and release of results. Unfortunately, some of these are not properly monitored by the appropriate authority. Nothing baffles the mind as to how exams are being taken while results of exams, taken some months back, haven’t been released, and nobody asks questions?

Before students are made or allowed to sit for exams, they have the right to know their performance in previous exams: in order to know if it is worthwhile to take up a course, and give room for improvement. So many things go on without proper monitoring and evaluation of the damage that could or must have been done to the future of such students.

It is as a result of this kind of attitude that most of these unchecked lecturers carry out their evil acts. Most of them go to the extent of misplacing students’ scripts, marking them down or doing all manner of things, in order to get the students to agree to their advances or stay more years on campus until they give in to their evil requests.

Read Also: Seven wonders of Nigeria

Solutions

Question: what have the government and the entire university commission done towards ridding universities of randy lecturers? It is a pity that in most cases, these accusations are not taken too serious and are not given the amount of attention it deserves. These lecturers are not punished appropriately in order to teach the rest a good lesson.

Student intimidation, in virtually all of institutions in Nigeria, is one of the causes of poor educational standard or fall of standard of education in the country. It paves way for a reoccurring tradition of graduating half-baked graduates from the university who are either not ready to work or don’t know what to do when they are too lucky to get one.

There should be minimal contact between students and lecturers. Universities should be planned in such a way that everything that needs contact between lecturer and students must be done via online. This is the age of aggressive technology and universities must learn to drive ahead its pace.

Universities actually gain nothing from waking to a bad reputation, caused by one of its highly placed member of staff? There should be a campaign against randy lecturers, through setting up of committees to investigate lecturer-student association. These people should be picked externally in order not to be influenced through any means. Also, appropriate punishment must be signed into law against such acts.

It is too glaring that these sex offenders are pampered like babies, not withstanding that their offences are criminal in nature. That is why it might never stop; until government and the entire university commission put their foot down to eradicate such activities on campuses.

Written by Oluoma Udemezue.