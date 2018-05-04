I sure thanked Bukola for making my night worth it and we went clubbing afterwards . Lagos indeed never sleeps !

news

So it was Saturday evening and I had just touched down in Lagos and definitely needed someplace to go as my first weekend in this ever busy city Lagos.

Bored in Lagos.

I decided to scroll through my contact list looking for who to reach out to? I remembered Bukola who loves the night life. Bukola was my bonk mate back in University of Port Harcourt (we called her the queen of parties. She had access to almost every happening party and knew a lot of people. She never said no to any event she could showcase her curves and body.

So I figured she was the right person to call for the night.I called her and luckily she was also looking for who to hang with. So we hooked up driving round the island checking out for karaoke bars and clubs that were buzzing and somehow saw posters of an event at a place called "The Backyard" at Victoria Island ,so we drove there and that was the most fun I've had in a Long time.

Live in Lagos.

I mean, the show was called "One night stand with Korra " by a lady who I know on social media .She is an artiste , a professional dancer and also does lots lot funny skits.I legit stalk her Instagram page when I'm bored. That's how much I liked her . It was such a sight to behold we came in right on time . The red carpet was all set . I noticed Budweiser drinks everywhere including the red carpet banner so I assumed they sponsored the event because it was all colorful and so many smiling faces. What was more intriguing was the fact that the show was Korra's but it was mostly filled with Caucasians.

The Backyard.

We had to take a moment to check out for seats because it was actually very crowded and a man walked up to us and asked if we were here for the show and I nodded and he excused himself to get us some chairs and just while we were adjusting the seats the Live band started playing and the very beautiful Korra came on stage with two female dancers all ready to snatch our wigs lol.

It was lit ! The atmosphere changed instantly . It was an experience i had never felt at any concert in Nigeria . It was such a sight to behold. She controlled the Live band, stage ,dancers ,crowd .. in fact the first 15 mins of her performance was very exciting and I didn't even know when I found myself at the front row making videos of her and the crew .

She set out to thrill us first with performances of her records, including 'Park well', 'Africa', 'Kilibe' and many more. Each performance came with a change in outfits, as she brought on dynamism.

There were other parts of the performances, which include a display of her renowned dance skills, as she unveiled new moves. She also got her hands on the talking drum and was dancing at the same time while singing it was amazing !

Stepping back when I was tapped by one of the photographers, then I turned and realized I was basically all over the place and I noticed a lot of known faces were at the front row .The likes of Banky W and his very beautiful wife Adesua Beverly Osu, Mz Kiss, Wofaifada , Nancy Isime,Byno and so many more I'm not sure I can remember but wow what a night!

Korra is such an energetic performer , changed outfits , played the drums , oh my God , she is such a perfectionist and you can feel her passion through it all . I mean the dances , from the cultural dance to the belle dance and and the drum plays ,her performance with the band and dancers .What a night to remember . I think she is one of the most talented female in the Nigerian entertainment industry . I can't wait to see her perform at the Coachella . Women empowerment.

After the show I waited minutes to take pictures with her while I had some heavenly avocado sandwich and fries at the venue. Omg I remember the taste of that meal yum! Anyway so I needed prove that I was there lol reason for the picture wait. Haha.

But she was busy with meetings right after. It was such a lovely night in Lagos and i think Artistes should do stuff like that more often. It shows the passion and versatility in the music business . I sure thanked Bukola for making my night worth it and we went clubbing afterwards.

Lagos indeed never sleeps !

Written by Ms Tomca Ibile.

@tomca49