I barely click on the News Channels these days. Why should I, when they transmit negative vibes that births bouts of depression, through the airwaves, as they magnify oppression in the Society?

It makes me wonder how disseminated information was received a few decades ago. Nowadays it appears that it is not news except it is bad news.

Here we are trying to deal with the killings in Plateau State and seeming laissez-faire attitude of leadership and then the news about the descent of liquid fire on over 50 vehicles, due to an avoidable situation.

This is so disheartening! Can anyone really prepare for death? Can anyone take a trip without packing and preparing?

This is the story of Mosebolatan Edwards, a “Lagos big boy”.

MOSE’S MONDAY

June25th -4:00a.m: Mosebolatan, a successful computer analyst woke up even before the alarm went off. “ That’s odd”, he thought to himself, as he got up to visit the bathroom. He sauntered back to bed as he glanced across the bedside table and sighted his Bible. “Ah Mose, you need to make time for God O, u just never know”.

As he laid back he remembered his mother, who died almost a decade ago. He was her only child who arrived 25 years after her marriage. She suffered a lot in the hands of Mose’s father and his family.

From her mother-in-law to the “other wives”, Mama Mose almost lost her mind. She held on to “My Big God” as she used to say. “God gave you to me Mose, to put my enemies to shame, you belong to him, make sure you live your life for Jesus”.

He thought about his life, his Lekki life, everything was super, couldn’t be better, he was a multimillionaire, in fact if he chose to retire, he will not need to beg anyone for money till he is 150 years old!

His contracts with the Lagos state government was enough, but his company, “Mosecomp Consults”, had become a brand in other states of the country. He had a meeting at Ibadan the next day and was toying with the idea of spending the night.

6:00a.m: Mose went down to his gym and after 30 minutes of intense work out he went to freshen up and get ready for work (he was going to the ikeja branch and then make trip to Ibadan.

MOSE GOES TO WORK

7:30a.m: On his way to the office he picked up his android to read up on any company updates. A text message from wifey “ @universal studios with the twins, wish you were here “

“Ah the Twins”, he said under his breath. These boys and their mother was the reason he promised to keep working. They deserve the best and he was determined to give them. He moved them to the States because he wanted them to have what he called the best opportunities that Education can afford.

Besides, “side chick” , “Chinwe”, always felt choked up whenever “boss lady” was around. However he knew in his heart that if he had to choose, wifey is always bae!

There was also text message from his lawyer; a reminder of their meeting. He wanted to discuss his “Final Will and Testament”. Gosh, he said, they will have to reschedule, he will need to spend the night at Ibadan.

He opened another text message, this from the “Olori ebi”, the head of his clan. He had been calling and Mose refused to pick up. He spoke aloud this time because he wanted his driver, Kasali, to be in on it. “What do these people want from me?

Now they know me abi? Every one wants a piece of me, when they were treating my mother like trash, did ever think that they will eat out of my hands”. As usual, his driver supported “Oga” completely. Oga is always right after all, as long as ‘pepper dey rest”.

Written by Bo Adesoye

Auntybspeaks.com gud to talk

(This is a work of fiction; names, character and incidents are used in a fictitious manner.)