Mac n cheese never tasted so good!

Yes! With today’s recipe, you will be able to make one of the best homemade mac n cheeses of your life….

  • Published:
But first you have to be a seafood lover because it’s a Shrimp mac n cheese.

If you aren’t, I’ve still got your back, you can always substitute with beef, chicken, mushrooms or just go crazy and add it all!

Once upon a time, making this supposedly simple dish was a nightmare for me, I always ended up with gritty plates not worthy of the name “Mac n Cheese”.  Then I had the privilege of getting a one-on-on cooking session with Chef Saida of SavorbySaida about a year ago and *Boom* I finally made it into the league of human beings that make it good!

This recipe has been a blessing, not only to me but also some other foodlovers who I already shared it with. Guess it’s your turn to tap into this blessing now *hehe*

Ingredients.

First, here’s a list of what you would need….

Elbow Pasta, milk, shrimps, cheese (cheddar, parmesan, gouda), butter, spring onions and flour.

Note that you can go over the top with more seafood; prawns, lobster, crab meat.

Method.

  • Next, boil your pasta and set aside

  • Clean your shrimps

  • Grate all 3 cheeses and set aside

  • Make a roux using the butter, milk and flour

  • Stir pasta into roux

  • Plate into a baking dish in the order of pasta mix,  cleaned shrimps and cheese mix

  • Cover with foil paper and bake in oven for about 30mins (confirm that the shrimp is cooked through)

  • Top with black pepper & spring onions

  • Serve and enjoy

Further Tips.

Over time, there a few tips of my own that I have used and I think you might find useful….

You could give your shrimps a little massage of flavors (marinate with spices of your choice) and even pan fry for a few seconds before plating into the baking dish

To make the dish more decadent, you could add blue cheese or truffles

If you are big on spicy food, you could sprinkle black pepper on each layer while plating

A little herb never hurt no one, a few leaves of parsley tossed here and there will elevate your taste buds.

To ensure that your pasta is baked evenly, you could use the water bath technique, insert your baking dish in a bigger dish half filled with boiled water. Cover the water bath dish with foil and bake!

Written by The Foodlover.

The Foodlover

The Foodlover is a Pulse Blogger The FoodLover is an amateur Foodblogger/enthusiast who is in search of satisfying her passion for everything food. Recipes, restaurant reviews and foodie adventures are her thing!Personal blog: www.thefoodlover.com.ng Instagram: @thefoodlover.ngTwitter: @thefood_lover

