The dereliction of duty to a child

The news this morning of Dbanj’s son was heart-wrenching to say the least but it raised the question about the enforcement of Child Rights and what we must do as a society to be responsible parents and citizens.

Child Rights

Lagos State Child Rights Law 2007 section 2(i) states:

A Child shall be given protection and care as necessary for the well-being of the child, taking into consideration the rights and duties of the child’s parent, legal guardians, individuals, institutions, services, agencies, organisations or bodies legally responsible for a child.

Furthermore, Section 2(ii) asserts:

Every person, institution, service, agency, organisation and body responsible for the care or protection of children shall conform with the standards laid down by the appropriate authorities, particularly in the areas of safety, health, welfare and suitability of their staff and competent supervision.

Child Labour

What is troubling about the toddler’s unfortunate and avoidable passing is reports indicate the thirteen-month old was left with 'grown kids’. ‘Grown kids’ should not be minding other children particularly a toddler whom is naturally inclined to explore the environs. Grown kids are children and anyone under the age of eighteen according to the law is a child and as such requires supervision.

There is an on-going issue in our society where children are rearing younger siblings or girls are being trafficked and exploited to become house-help to care for children because it is cheaper than having an adult worker or taking the children to licensed day care centres. The double edge sword is these under-age workers are also working to support their families.

Caregivers in and out of the home must be responsible adult who understand the importance of proper care for children and can in the case of an emergency respond appropriately to the situation. Maturity and knowledge on the best ways to raise children are crucial and the law recognises and demands this of all those given the responsibility and honour to raise children.

Violation of the Law

There are many questions which must be addressed by both parents and the necessary governmental bodies responsible for upholding the law:

Why did the mother leave the toddler with ‘Grown Kids’?

Who was supervising all these children?

Did the property owner abide by global safety standards established for pools (fencing, covers) in homes which have children?

Was there an adult swimmer on hand for emergency situation?

How long was the toddler in the pool before his absence was noticed?

Has the coroner determined the time of death and when shall the coroner’s report be made available?

Have the Police conducted their investigation and provided a report?

What is the Lagos State Attorney General’s Office directive on these types of incidence where negligence and poor judgement has resulted in the loss of life… a thirteen-month old child.

Dereliction of duty

Lagos State Child Rights Law 2007 Section 3 affirms:

Every Child has the right to life, survival and development.

The issue of child protection and safety cannot be neglected by society as it is our fundamental responsibility to children.

The welfare of our children is not negotiable and we must make it our priority. Laws are made to ensure standards of living are upheld and when violated responsible parties must be made to address the questions regarding the dereliction of duty to a child.

© 2018 - Dr. Ama Onyerinma

