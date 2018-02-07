news

When any Lagosian utters the phrase “Ah! It’s network o”; with an “o ma se” expression etched upon their face, every other person understands with absolute certainty what that phrase means.

Interpretation and meaning.

The pronunciation has to be just so – “netwok.” This colloquial term can be used to explain away the dearth of adequate infrastructure, the interruption in mobile phone signals, the consistent breakdown of intergovernmental relations and a failure to implement decisions due to the shortsightedness of the individuals in official capacity and lastly, the endemic corruption present in so many corporations and organizations.

Now, in terms of poor cell tower reception, people are somehow used to a cessation in communication. A rapid fire conversation with a comrade and/or loved one or a sombre rapport with a colleague is often interrupted by “eh! I can’t hear you. Hello, hellos”. People actually have come to expect a breakdown in communication whenever they dial out.

How else would you explain the crackling sounds in your ear if not for network?

The absence of suitable infrastructure is an epidemic that has plagued the Lagos socio-economy for decades. A failure to maintain buildings is a plight that has frustrated many a Nigerian. Structures would look fine and dandy for a couple of years then quickly be labelled as dilapidated as time marches on. The areas of Yaba and Tafawa Balewa Square are prime examples of Spanish, French and Italian-style architecture that has gone to pot since the late seventies and early eighties. Driving through these local government areas, all that can be seen is a failure on the part of citizens and government alike to appreciate and maintain the houses and offices in place.

How else would you explain the deterioration of buildings if not for network?

Intergovernmental relations are an indigenous phenomenon to be marveled at. In a lot of national and local ministries, there is an apathy that pervades every facet of interpersonal relations. From the oga at the top (as if there can be an oga at the bottom) to the janitor on the lowest rung of the ladder, there is an epidemic ridding incorruptible persons from the governance arena. Uncompleted projects, unabashed embezzlement of funds, a total disregard of the law, and a fierce reluctance to enhance the beauty of the locales are all part and parcel of the embarrassing drudgery of regime control.

How else would you explain the corruption of state and local officials if not for network?

A myopic perspective is prevalent in both the municipal and private establishments. The system seems to be rigged and many individuals do not care. Focusing on personal aggrandisement of power and squirrelling of scarce resources halts the development of the micro and the macro of the Lagos political economy. Decisions are rarely executed in a timely manner without one greasing the palms of someone who may or may not be in a position of authority. Corruption is pervasive; a horrible and wide-spreading cancer eating through the multi-levels of organisations in practically all spheres of society.

How else would you explain the shortsightedness of persons in authority and beyond if not for netwok?

Lagos can unofficially be referred to as the “land of netwok.” A breakdown in intergovernmental relations, prevalent and atrocious levels of corruption in both the private and public spheres of the political economy, the spread of indifference and disinterest in several institutions are certainly not a unique phenomenon. However, when one analyzes and dissects the Lagosian socio-economic structure, it is observed that there are interruptions in the workings of society. Apart from the obvious mobile phone signal hiccups, netwok can be used to describe many a situation.

We can only hope that with time, things get better. No longer should one be content with Bottom Billion problems and issues (see Paul Colliers’ The Bottom Billion). Rather, we should rise above and demand a higher quality of services and goings on. We must, we must leave the “land of netwok”.

Written by Efena Otobo.

Efena E. Otobo is a writer, artist and creative being. Her interests are as diverse as the different cultures that span our beautiful African continent. She is fully aware that Life has so much to offer. With the recent disruption in her life i.e. being temporarily confined to a wheelchair, her new ethos for living is "Always Keep Fighting". All the while, she has a massive smile on her face.