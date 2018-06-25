news

A lot of people share their success stories years after they’ve made massive progress, made some good money and comfortable living out of their lives. In my own case, I’m telling it right from its cradle.

I’m telling you about my frustrations, setbacks, and failures. I don’t have regrets; because I once read that regrets are obvious things we once wanted, we had them, and in the end they fell below our expectations.

So! Here, I’m telling you about my courage, inspiration, stagnation, the great push and the growth. The great push; that’s what prompted me into making my final decision to hiring myself. But before then……….

I’d rather we start from the very beginning…..

My first paid job (my foundation)

I got my first paid job to work in a Chinese factory in April 2006, and I was just about 17 years old. It was one heck of a job; a factory job where I’d stand the whole day. I remember after the first day at work, waking up the next morning was almost impossible. My entire body was cramping, I’d only stand and bend to pick up the next plywood; which I’d patch up on the table provided.

That was my job description, it was a tedious job. The job offered a 1 hour break period; and the pay was N6,500 (Six Thousand Five Hundred Naira). Pretty small right? J

Well, 6,500 was a big deal for me! At the very least, I could contribute to feeding, my upkeep, and my younger siblings. And above all, I got to save up some money for future use. It was a start-up, I took this step because my parents were basically handy folks, and being responsible was part of our lifestyle.

To make this job easy, my family supported me every step of the way. I had good food prepared for me every morning, warm water for bath, and sometimes, my kid brother would carry me on his bicycle to work.

Gradually, my burden became lighter and a couple of weeks after, the Chinese people became my second family. Work became amazing, longer days became shorter and a few months became 3 years down the line. I must say; that job was the very foundation that moulded my inner strength and gave me the courage I needed, to thrive for the future. After 3 years, I saved up some money, resigned and re-enrolled for my SSCE because I had a D7 in the prior certificate.

My frustration and stagnation

After my SSCE examinations, I proceeded to writing an entrance exam for a pre-degree program in AAU Ekpoma. Fortunately, I got in. The program lasted for one year, and at the end of it; we were to pay some bribe because, our chances of getting into 100l was 50/50. I couldn’t afford 80,000 and so, I later found my name on the list of part-time students.

Apparently, the names weren’t released at the supposed time. I had already moved back to my parents’ before a friend called to share the news that I’d been admitted to study through Part-Time. My cousin shared this same fate with me, and we were both tagged failures by our big cousin who paid most part of our school fees for that program. Throughout that year, I had series of setbacks, I felt like I had wasted a whole year without achieving nothing.

Months later, I went to Kaduna to help my sister set up her fashion house. I stayed six months in Zaria, and before then I had applied for Part-Time program in Yabatech. This was after 2 failed attempts at direct entry into the University of Lagos.

When Zaria became inconvenient for me, I moved down to Lagos. It wasn’t a smooth ride, until my immediate older sister moved my stuff to the Redemption Camp (Ogun State). That’s where a second chapter of my life begun.

The crossroad

Settling into my new phase/chapter wasn’t easy, as I learned the massive discrimination going on in my environment. My sister worked in the clinic, and some days, I’d go down there to lend a hand. My prior experience from working with a pharmacist paid off, and I was loving this ride. We had so much fun after work, with lots of movies at our disposal, round-the-clock electricity; what more could be better!

Somehow, we got kicked out of my cousin’s house in the camp…..though she shadowed the event. I later found out my sister was accused of looking prettier than she was before I arrived. Trust me, we were back to square zero………..my step-sister’s house.

Just after six months into moving down to Akoka-Lagos, we were already looking ugly. Because of the emotional trauma we faced in our new home every day. The malicious talks, the yelling, the starvation and to crown it all; the absence of peace in our hearts. We walked almost every street of Lagos mainland in search of a job, but none was found.

The Courage

They say; “Joy cometh in the morning”, and indeed I found Joy after my sorrow passed.

That prison of stagnation that led me into a crossroad, further prepared me into becoming a fearless warrior. In other words, I became braver and strong-willed after realising “in every smooth ride, there must be a couple of bumps”.

So be rest assured that “thriving forward” is the only way to go. Regardless of what you may have heard others say about you; your affirmations are what will propel your growth in life.

Our stay in Akoka lasted for about 2 years, after which we were subtly thrown out to God knows where! But, power changed hands when I started to receive interview calls……you need to see how excited I was. My sister already got a good job, and I later got mine. It was a 4 months contract job, and right before the contract was over, I got another one. Cool right!? J

The Big Push

My new job was to be a customer service personnel. I would have a peaceful work-flow environment and a pay of 50,000 (Fifty Thousand Naira) as monthly pay! At least, that’s was on my contract letter. This 50k salary I received for almost one year, and gradually I moved up the ladder. But in my workplace, I realised there was a stronghold. There were colleagues who would attack you spiritually whenever they hear about a new accomplishment in your area.

I was already in my final year in the National Open University of Nigeria as at early 2016. But whenever it was my time for exams, my immediate boss will refuse to grant my work leave. This happened 3 consecutive times, and I became weary of the environment as I grew to learn more of it.

I was never known to be a weakling; so I started to investigate and later came to a realization that there’s never going to be a leave nor a transfer for me……it was another form of stagnation…..but in the disguise of a job…..it was something else this time; it was a “dead-end”.

The MD was my friend, so I used that opportunity to interview him about the company. Lo and behold, my assumptions were accurate. There was no future there…..and my mind has been pricking me to start-up on my own…..but I was afraid.

Months later, I summoned the courage to draft out my resignation letter, handed it over to the MD. By now, I’d already subtracted my pending leave days from it. Once we had the meeting about my resignation, I tendered my letter which was gracefully signed by the MD.

When the time finally approached, I left. Meanwhile, my immediate boss who was a Nigerian tried to blackmail me into forfeiting my leave days. But hey, I’m an Edo girl…….a lioness….Lolzzzz. “I dished out his meal, on a hot plate” and I served him hot…….by mailing him the signed letter by the German MD.

And I walked away with my head held high and my account credited by the end of the month. Don’t try that with some Nigerian bosses, if you have no backup plans; else you’d be fired without pay…. JJ

The Growth

So, a couple of months passed and I started making hair wigs for sale. I must confess……..it was so damn hard for me. Especially when you’d spend 4-5 days making one; only to sell at 10,000 and that could probably be your only sale for the month. It was a risk I was prepared to take. After all, I have survived this life so many times that, I’m no longer surprised. For I know that tomorrow will bring forth a beautiful new day.

From braided wigs to making of hair extension wigs, I later got lucky. I started using a machine to make my wigs, and I was wowed at the outcome. And by December 2017, I made a lot of wigs for the people in my area. Ah! I could finally breathe!! The people loved my crafts, and they kept patronising me by bringing their old weaves for me to restyle and convert into wigs.

Not to mention that I also got to write a movie script (web series) for a friend and I got cool cash from it.

One thing is for sure…..you’ll be successful once you set your mind towards it. And I must add; you don’t need an endorsement to start-up your life…you only need courage and commitment. Just like I have done! I’m not financially stable yet, but I can pay my own bills and work from the comfort of my home.

Some days, I can write and get paid, and other days, I make wigs for sale. I have even added sales of perfumes and body spray to my little business. And, just in case you need help with starting up a wig business, I can teach you step-by-step…….

I hired myself because, I realised that the greatest investment out there is time; not money. A lot of us do so well in investing almost half of our lives into working for others, and I tell you boldly…..i can’t afford it. It’s a failed project; working for others!

I’d rather suffer and slave myself by myself and for myself….. JJJJ

This is how I have managed through time……and ruggedly….i am still afloat in this ocean of life.

I hope this story inspires you….. This is my life’s story….

Thank you for reading…….

Written by Joyous Akhivbareme.