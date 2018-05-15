news

Making money online is quite easy if you apply the right strategies and dedicate enough time to it.

In this article, I’ll be highlighting the best ways you can make money online but you need a website to do most of the work.

I made a total of N172k just sitting at home behind my computer. It’s way more than some people’s salary in a month. So let’s get down to how you can make yours. I know 80% of humans get tired after reading long posts so they do not finish it so I’ll try to make this as short as possible. I’ll also include a few tips that helped me get up and running.

SPONSORED POSTS / DIRECT ADS

Normally if you have a blog that is quite popular you should be getting a decent amount of sponsored posts and direct ads. On the average I get about 100k views on my site monthly, so if you get about 25-50k views monthly you should be getting inquiries from advertisers. If you don’t get much sponsored posts and direct ads but you’re confident that your traffic is suitable for advertisers all you have to do is contact advertisers that run ads on top blogs in your niche.

Try to be professional when sending them a mail. Not all advertisers will reply you but if any one replies try not to charge unbelievable prices, give them a reasonable price and always let them know that there’s room for negotiation. No advertiser wants to look like they’re begging for an ad slot so if you don’t let them know that there’s room for negotiation there’s a high chance they won’t look your way again. Direct Ads and Sponsored posts usually go well with niche blogs not multi niche blogs. You’re a blogger not a news company or journalist. Narrow your niche to a single one.

GOOGLE ADSENSE

If you are a blogger this should not be a new term to you. The problem most bloggers here in Nigeria face is low Cost per Click. I’ve had a day when I had over 350 clicks from Nigerian users and earned just $7.00 because my CPC was $0.02. It was heart breaking but I had no choice over it. The workaround this for those with low traffic is to run ads on facebook and target people in European countries and top Asian countries,(China, Japan, Hong Kong).

Most people target US users but it doesn’t convert well because their content doesn’t match what people in those countries are interested in. If you want your ads to convert when you run ads on Facebook write in a unique style that matches your target audience. Also use the In-Article Ad, In-Feed Ad and Link Ads format within your posts. Make sure your ads are styled to match the color of your blog.

AFFILIATE MARKETING

A lot of E-commerce stores offer affiliate programs where they pay you for every product you sell. I recommend Jumia Affiliate and Gearbest Affiliate programs. Each Product has a specific percentage that you will get for a successful sale. Affiliate Marketing favors Niche Blogs because most off the users visiting the blog have a common interest so if you sell a product that is related to your niche it’ll work well.

You don’t expect a Tech Blog to sell beauty products or a Fashion Blog to sell phones. You can also promote your affiliate links on facebook and instagram and check how well it works for you. If you run a $10 ad and you make $15-20 you’re on the right track.

SERVICES OFFERED

You can offer different services and promote it online. Web Designing, 2D Animation, Graphics, Video Editing and More. You can join sites like Fiverr , Upwork and Freelancer. Don’t forget to promote your services on your social media pages and on forums. Sometimes you can just use the search box on twitter or facebook and type – “need a (service offered)”. For example – Need a web designer. Think of what you’ll post of you needed a particular service and search for it. There are many opportunities out there, people don’t just see it.

AD NETWORKS

Ad networks serve as an alternative source of income for most bloggers but there are things bloggers do that may affect their blogging career and may make them to quit along the way. In order to master the use of ad networks there are basic things that you should know as a blogger.

1) Ad Networks Should Not Make You Loose Readers.

Sometimes bloggers who aren't approved by Google AdSense become desperate to make money by all means so they resort to other ad networks. In order to get more earnings, they add Ad Formats that'll affect the readers of the site. Constant pop ups and redirections will definitely make you lose readers. As you lose readers, your traffic reduces and your Alexa Rank falls too resulting in low earnings.

2) Ad Networks Should Not Be Your Main Income Stream

Your main target should be building up your audience to the point where you start selling your own ad spaces but before that time you should understand that most top niche blogs make money from different sources - affiliate marketing, sponsored posts, etc.

Affiliate marketing helps a lot. Depending on ad networks limit you to a certain amount of money depending on your traffic source.

3) Having An Ad Network On Your Blog Doesn't Mean You'll Earn A Lot Of Money.

If you don't have enough traffic and you get an ad network account like adsense , it would only make you more frustrated and along the way you quit.

This is because you probably thought that you'll start earning lots of money when the ad network approves you but on the contrary, this is not possible if you don't have enough traffic.

4) Determining The Best Type Of Ads For Your Site And Strategic Ad Placement Will Definitely Boost Your Income

There are basic hotspots that get more clicks generally. I don't mean placing your ad codes in a way that directly violates the ad networks rules. You can try placing the ads above the fold, in the middle of your posts and on the side bar. Adsense also has a feature that allows you block specific ads from your site so if you're running a tech blog for example you can block categories that aren't related to your niche.

5) Determine The Best Ad Network For Your Site

In some sites Amazon shopping ads may work better for than adsense ads and vice versa. The worst ad networks I have seen so far are Adsoptimal and Media.net they perform so badly.

I recommend you try Google Adsense, PropellerAds and native advertising platforms like Contend.ad, Revcontent, Taboola, Mgid and Outbrain.

So you can make a choice as well.

Written by Michael Ajah

I’m focused on making our society a better place by using technology to improve the society around me. Follow @NaijaTechGuy on Twitter and Instagram. I run www.naijatechguy.com