Research shows that women can accurately detect whether men have been unfaithful in the past just by looking at facial photographs.

news

This question may sound overly simplistic, but our first impressions can be very accurate and informative, even when based on limited information.

1. Does He/she Look Like a Cheater?

Rhodes and colleagues (2012) asked men and women to judge facial photographs of members of the other sex and to rate the likelihood that the targets in those photographs had been unfaithful in the past. They also collected self-reported data from the people who appeared in the photographs about their previous relationship history. Women could accurately detect which men had reported been unfaithful in the past, using men's masculinity as a cue to past infidelity.

Men with more masculine facial features were more likely to have reported being unfaithful.(Fine Men them). Past infidelity is also a predictor of future unfaithfulness.

Men, however, did not accurately detect women’s past infidelity. While men thought that attractive, feminine women were more likely to be unfaithful, those women had not necessarily been unfaithful in the past.

Read Also: Wide Open [Part ii]

2.Does He/She Have a Sexy Voice?

Do you find a sexy voice attractive? Men tend to prefer higher, more feminine voices in women while women tend to prefer deeper, more masculine voices in men.

Paradoxically, although men prefer more feminine sounding voices and women prefer more masculine sounding voices, men expect women with very feminine voices to be more likely to be unfaithful and women expect men with very masculine voices to be more likely to be unfaithful.

These expectations are valid, both men and women with attractive voices tend to have more sex partners and are more likely to be unfaithful. (Them voices sending tingles through your spine). Not only is vocal attractiveness associated with the likelihood of having one affair, but vocal attractiveness is associated with an increased risk for having numerous affairs.

3.Does He/She Have a Drug or Alcohol Problem?

Individuals who report more problem drinking (e.g. drinking five or more drinks in one event, DUI, disruptions in eating/sleeping due to drinking) are also more likely to cheat on their primary partners. Researchers suggest that a lack of impulse control or self-control may contribute both to drug and alcohol issues as well as an increased likelihood of infidelity. Alcohol consumption may also be linked to an increased likelihood of flirting with individuals other than our primary partners.

Read Also: My dirtiest bus ride

How to Find a Partner Who is Less Likely to Cheat:

A variety of factors are associated with a decreased likelihood of infidelity. Being similar to your partner, especially in the areas of religious and educational background decreases the likelihood of infidelity.

Interestingly, when both partners work, rather than just one partner working, the risk of infidelity is also reduced. Finding a partner with a secure attachment style can reduce the risk of infidelity as well as finding a partner who is lower in narcissism and higher in conscientiousness..

Conclusion

Still, those who will cheat, will cheat. Regardless of all ze scientific hulabaloo. even if they have a sexless voice, not attractive and have no alcohol problem. Na them top list sef; the least expected ones.

Just be careful and don’t ever ignore the warning signs. Remember, INSTINCT does not lie.

Written by Adedamola Yusuf.