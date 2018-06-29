Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Bloggers >

How to identify a partner likely to cheat

Pulse Blogger How to identify a partner likely to cheat

Research shows that women can accurately detect whether men have been unfaithful in the past just by looking at facial photographs.

  • Published:
Remember, INSTINCT does not lie. play

Remember, INSTINCT does not lie.

(Onyx Truth)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

This question may sound overly simplistic, but our first impressions can be very accurate and informative, even when based on limited information.

1. Does He/she Look Like a Cheater?

Rhodes and colleagues (2012) asked men and women to judge facial photographs of members of the other sex and to rate the likelihood that the targets in those photographs had been unfaithful in the past. They also collected self-reported data from the people who appeared in the photographs about their previous relationship history. Women could accurately detect which men had reported been unfaithful in the past, using men's masculinity as a cue to past infidelity.

Men with more masculine facial features were more likely to have reported being unfaithful.(Fine Men them).  Past infidelity is also a predictor of future unfaithfulness.

Men, however, did not accurately detect women’s past infidelity. While men thought that attractive, feminine women were more likely to be unfaithful, those women had not necessarily been unfaithful in the past.

Read Also: Wide Open [Part ii]

Lack of impulse control or self-control may contribute play

Lack of impulse control or self-control may contribute

(citifmonline.com)

 

2.Does He/She Have a Sexy Voice?

Do you find a sexy voice attractive? Men tend to prefer higher, more feminine voices in women while women tend to prefer deeper, more masculine voices in men.

Paradoxically, although men prefer more feminine sounding voices and women prefer more masculine sounding voices, men expect women with very feminine voices to be more likely to be unfaithful and women expect men with very masculine voices to be more likely to be unfaithful.

These expectations are valid, both men and women with attractive voices tend to have more sex partners and are more likely to be unfaithful. (Them voices sending tingles through your spine). Not only is vocal attractiveness associated with the likelihood of having one affair, but vocal attractiveness is associated with an increased risk for having numerous affairs.

3.Does He/She Have a Drug or Alcohol Problem?

Individuals who report more problem drinking (e.g. drinking five or more drinks in one event, DUI, disruptions in eating/sleeping due to drinking) are also more likely to cheat on their primary partners. Researchers suggest that a lack of impulse control or self-control may contribute both to drug and alcohol issues as well as an increased likelihood of infidelity. Alcohol consumption may also be linked to an increased likelihood of flirting with individuals other than our primary partners.

Read Also: My dirtiest bus ride

Past infidelity is also a predictor of future unfaithfulness. play

Past infidelity is also a predictor of future unfaithfulness.

(naijawavez.com)

 

How to Find a Partner Who is Less Likely to Cheat:

A variety of factors are associated with a decreased likelihood of infidelity. Being similar to your partner, especially in the areas of religious and educational background decreases the likelihood of infidelity.

Interestingly, when both partners work, rather than just one partner working, the risk of infidelity is also reduced.  Finding a partner with a secure attachment style can reduce the risk of infidelity as  well as finding a partner who is lower in narcissism and higher in conscientiousness..

Conclusion

Still,  those who will cheat, will cheat. Regardless of all ze scientific hulabaloo. even if they have a sexless voice, not attractive and have no alcohol problem. Na them top list sef; the least expected ones.

Just be careful and don’t ever ignore the warning signs. Remember, INSTINCT does not lie.

Written by Adedamola Yusuf.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

T.A, Yusuf

T.A, Yusuf is a Pulse Blogger Yusuf T. A is an author, nutritionist, erotic blogger and content creator. She studied at the University of Ibadan and loves to read, write and listen to music. Pulse bloggers keep you thoroughly entertained. The views expressed here are solely those of the author in his private capacity and do not in any way represent the views of Pulse as an organization.

Top 3

1 Pulse Blogger Plateau Killings: What truly transpired in Ipan, Barkin Ladibullet
2 Pulse Blogger The irony of jungle justicebullet
3 Pulse Blogger Sex on the beachbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Blogger I cannot come and die (Emi o le wa ku)
Pulse Blogger The irony of jungle justice
Pulse Blogger Android Go,Android One and Android - which one should you go for?
Pulse Blogger Make your Android smartphone feel new again with these tips
Pulse Blogger DMW or Starboy: Which record label is the best to join as an upcoming artiste?
Pulse Vlog Series Foreigners,please post good pictures of Africa
Pulse Blogger Plateau Killings: What truly transpired in Ipan, Barkin Ladi
Pulse Blogger Are Christians in Nigeria Brainwashed?
Pulse Blogger Who should make the first move?
Black Thursday:Nigerian truck drivers and the average road user

Bloggers

make money blogging
Pulse Blogger Struggles Of Being A Tech Blogger In Port Harcourt
Biggest CEO
Pulse Blogger How Davido became the biggest CEO in Nigeria music industry
Burning cars at Otedola Bridge, Ojodu-Berger, Lagos, following a petrol tanker explosion…yesterday
Black Thursday:Nigerian truck drivers and the average road user
Just go with your gut...
Pulse Blogger Who should make the first move?