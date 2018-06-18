Pulse.ng logo
Homemade frozen yogurt

Today, I will be sharing not one recipe but three recipes, I’ll also made use of Greek yoghurt for all three. You can make use of your preferred yoghurt.

Greek Yogurt Strawberry Cheesecake Dip play

(Pumpkin 'N Spice)

You can agree me with me, when I say that there are days when you want ice-cream, and other days, what you really need is yoghurt.

Be it Farm fresh, frozen yoghurt (sweet kiwi, pink berry) or homemade yoghurt, greek yoghurt, unsweetened yoghurt.  

As for me, I like them all but I have a very weird palate, or should I say adventurous palate. I love trying out different things, when it comes to food.

Maybe, I should look for how to join Food network team…..Lol!!

This recipes that I am about share with you, are my all time favs. Thank me later!

Recipe: Strawberry cheesecake frozen yoghurt

Yield: 2

Ingredients:

2 cups of frozen strawberries

3 tablespoon of honey

½ cup of Greek yoghurt

½ cup of Cream cheese

1 tbsp of Freshly squeezed Lemon juice

Ice cubes (optional)

Direction:

  • Combine frozen strawberries, honey, yoghurt, cream cheese, ice cubes and Lemon juice in a blender. Process until smooth and creamy.

  • Serve in a bowl/cup immediately, and garnish with a slice of Strawberry.

  • Or pour contents in an airtight container, and freeze.

Strawberry Cheesecake Frozen Yogurt play

(Somewhat Simple)

 

Recipe: Banana-strawberry frozen yoghurt

Yield: 2

Ingredients:

4 medium sized banana (frozen)

2 cups of frozen strawberries

1 cup of Greek yoghurt

1 tablespoon of Honey/ your preferred sweetener

Fresh mint for garnish

Direction:

  • Remove skin from banana, and cut into chunks.

  • Combine frozen strawberries, frozen banana chunks, honey and greek yoghurt in a food processor.

  • Process until a softened ice cream texture is achieved.

  • Serve immediately and garnish with fresh mint leaves. Or pour contents in an airtight container, and freeze for at least 3hours.

Note: If you are making use of fresh strawberries, remove stem before freezing. The use of honey/ sweetener is optional.

Banana Strawberry frozen yogurt play

Banana Strawberry frozen yogurt

(Pumpkin 'N Spice)

 

Recipe: Honey berry frozen yoghurt

Yield: 2

Ingredients:

1 cup of frozen blueberries

2 medium sized banana (frozen)

1 large juicy mango

1 cup of Greek yoghurt

2 tablespoons of Honey

Ice cubes (optional)

Quick Berry Frozen Yogurt play

(myrecipes.com)

 

Direction:

  • Remove skin from both bananas and mango, cut into chunks.

  • Combine all ingredients in a food processor, and blend until a soft creamy texture is achieved.

  • Pour contents into an airtight container, and freeze for at least 3hours.

  • Scoop up and enjoy!

Written by Sandra Omose.

Sandy is a Medical Lab. Scientist, who also loves food but is more of a fruit lover. I make wigs when i'm not working, and I love watching crime TV shows. I also try to live a healthy lifestyle....sometimes. Follow me on Ig: @sanandreax, Twitter: @sanandrex

