Today, I will be sharing not one recipe but three recipes, I’ll also made use of Greek yoghurt for all three. You can make use of your preferred yoghurt.

Recipe: Strawberry cheesecake frozen yoghurt

Yield: 2

Ingredients:

2 cups of frozen strawberries

3 tablespoon of honey

½ cup of Greek yoghurt

½ cup of Cream cheese

1 tbsp of Freshly squeezed Lemon juice

Ice cubes (optional)

Direction:

Combine frozen strawberries, honey, yoghurt, cream cheese, ice cubes and Lemon juice in a blender. Process until smooth and creamy.

Serve in a bowl/cup immediately, and garnish with a slice of Strawberry.

Or pour contents in an airtight container, and freeze.

Recipe: Banana-strawberry frozen yoghurt

Yield: 2

Ingredients:

4 medium sized banana (frozen)

2 cups of frozen strawberries

1 cup of Greek yoghurt

1 tablespoon of Honey/ your preferred sweetener

Fresh mint for garnish

Direction:

Remove skin from banana, and cut into chunks.

Combine frozen strawberries, frozen banana chunks, honey and greek yoghurt in a food processor.

Process until a softened ice cream texture is achieved.

Serve immediately and garnish with fresh mint leaves. Or pour contents in an airtight container, and freeze for at least 3hours.

Note: If you are making use of fresh strawberries, remove stem before freezing. The use of honey/ sweetener is optional.

Recipe: Honey berry frozen yoghurt

Yield: 2

Ingredients:

1 cup of frozen blueberries

2 medium sized banana (frozen)

1 large juicy mango

1 cup of Greek yoghurt

2 tablespoons of Honey

Ice cubes (optional)

Direction:

Remove skin from both bananas and mango, cut into chunks.

Combine all ingredients in a food processor, and blend until a soft creamy texture is achieved.

Pour contents into an airtight container, and freeze for at least 3hours.

Scoop up and enjoy!

