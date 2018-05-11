Halo makeup look

Home > Communities > Bloggers >

One of the trending make up look is the halo makeup. It basically gives the eyes a “halo” or “spotlight” effect.

This technique uses eyeshadow creatively to place a bright eye shadow at the center of the crease, to create an illusion for bigger rounder eyes.

Then deeper darker colors are used to create a shade effect on the outer corners of the eye lids.

The trick to achieving his look is to blend in the darker shades of eyeshadow, and cut the crease at the center, using your concealer.

View Also: Spring makeup Tutorial.

Blend the concealer out and apply your desired bright eye shadow, blending it into the darker eye shadow for a gradient effect.

It can be worn for any occasion except for a formal event.

Hope you will be able to give this a try for your upcoming events.

Published by Oluwakorede Johnson.

Oluwakorede Johnson is an artist who loves to bring people to the perfection of beauty through makeup and fashion. She is a YouTube personality and uses her channel to create lifestyle beauty content to encourage others to love who they are giving a positive energy towards life.

