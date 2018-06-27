Not everywhere in Africa is a slum and we dont have tigers and lions running wild everywhere.
You dont see us posting picture of children in abject poverty.
I'm saying Give it a rest its okay we know.
C'mon its time to show us in a positive way.
Funk dat.
Peter Armand BoyoMofe BoyoLucky UfoumaMichael Umoudit
Little Planet Music Courtesy https://www.bensound.com/
SCrea8tive Make UpUmoudit Designs
Written by Peter Armand Boyo
Actor,Model and Director of television series and films in Nollywood Ghallywood and Hollywood I mentor and train upcoming actors and crew. You can interact with me on facebook, twitter, and Instagram @peterarmandboyo