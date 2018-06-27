Pulse.ng logo
Foreigners,please post good pictures of Africa

Not everywhere in Africa is a slum and we dont have tigers and lions running wild everywhere. 

There are slums in America UK and other developed countries too.

You dont see us posting picture of children in abject poverty.

I'm saying Give it a rest its okay we know. 

C'mon its time to show us in a positive way.

Funk dat.

(Peter Armand Boyo)

Read Also: My shower in the jungle

CAST

Peter Armand BoyoMofe BoyoLucky UfoumaMichael Umoudit 

MUSIC

Little Planet  Music Courtesy https://www.bensound.com/

GRAPHICS

SCrea8tive Make UpUmoudit Designs

Written by Peter Armand Boyo

Actor,Model and Director of television series and films in Nollywood Ghallywood and Hollywood I mentor and train upcoming actors and crew. You can interact with me on facebook, twitter, and Instagram @peterarmandboyo

Peter Armand Boyo

Peter Armand Boyo is a Pulse Vlogger Peter Armand Boyo - Actor Writer and Filmmaker. I have worked in what I call Nolly-Ghally-Hollywood As a kid I discovered my passion for the performing arts in Grandchester Cambridge. My educational background includes B.A. in Cinematography, New York a career spanning years in the film industry and a modeling career that began in New York I am a fictional writer focusing mainly on edgy enigmatic eroctic exotic characters Kindly interact with me on social media @peterarmandboyo doing what I love and loving what I do... Pulse bloggers keep you thoroughly entertained. The views expressed here are solely those of the author in his private capacity and do not in any way represent the views of Pulse as an organization.

