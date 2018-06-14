“Boss of All Bosses” was officially presented to the public at a grand premiere at Imax Filmhouse, Lekki on the 9th of June 2018.

news

There is a lot to expect when a comedy in Nigeria is studded with such stars as Patience Ozokwor, Eniola Badmus, Adunni Ade, Sani Musa Danja, Ime Bishop Umoh, Bthel Njoku (Senator), Joseph Bowoto (Akpororo) and Chinedu Ani Micael (Nedu).

Producer’s inspiration

Emeka Kachikwu, the producer of “Boss of All Bosses” speaks at the premier of his debut movie, “I feel electrified. It’s been a long time coming. There’s been a lot of hard work, sleepless nights prior to this period. It’s a proud moment for me and I thank God for making it possible.”

When asked about his Nollywood influences, he does not hesitate pointing to a few big guns of the industry. “I have had a lot of influences. I am fortunate to have Patience Uzokwo on the project. Definitely a legend. Then Desmond Elliot. Ramsey Noah is another inspiration. My inspirations from Hollywood include Jamie Fox. I love the way he started with stand-up comedy, maneuvered into music and acting.”

Responding to the question about the inspiration for the movie, he says, “The inspiration happened three years ago. In my former place of work, I witnessed a heated argument between two employees who hauled insults at each other. So I sat back and thought to myself, I can make this two M.D's instead of two random employees.”

Putting in your best as an actor

Sani Musa Danja, one of the very comic livewires of the film has this to say, “Boss of All Bosses is a comedy of its own class. It’s a corporate comedy. The script is wonderful. I am not a stand-up comedian but I am a comedy person when it comes to movies.”

Speaking about the character he plays and his real life person, he says, “I am the first right hand man of Boss of all Bosses, Knowledgeable. I don’ have anything to do with the role but when it comes to acting, whatever role you are given, you have to put in your best and ensure it comes out well.”

For Sani, the movie’s selling point is in its difference from what the industry is used to. The story is different.” On working with Emeka, Sani speaks fondly of him, “Emeka is a nice person. This is the first movie he has shot and it’s like he has always been here.”

The Dunderheaded P.A.

Senator, (Bethel Njoku) a comedian of the Federal Republic of Nigeria whose role in the movie is of no mean immensity where hilarity is the subject, speaks about the film project, “l play the role of a P.A. to one of the lead characters. The whole story is woven around the corporate circle.

The tussle for power in a corporate society. So I was a P.A. but the kind of P.A. that thinks he knows what he is doing but doesn’t really know what he is doing. The movie is very nice. If you need to laugh, you need to go out there and see the movie.”

A mother’s joy

Mrs. Kachukwu, the producer’s mother is all excited as she celebrates her son. When asked how she feels, she says, “I feel very proud.” And further stamps her approval on the movie, “I recommend the movie to everyone who loves to have a good dose of laughter.”

Unconventional comedy

Bishop Omar AKA Okong bears his mind on the movie. “The movie, is for me, a nice one. You’d get your full money’s worth when you pick a ticket and go see it in the cinemas. The selling point of the movie is that it’s well cooked, unconventional, comedy with a difference. We all want something that is different, something with an air of distinction. The actors really gave their best.”

Expectations

Award winning young actor, Sam Bassa speaks on his expectations, “We are all here for “Boss of all Bosses.” I expect it to be hilarious judging by the cast: Okong, Mmam G, Sany Danja etc. When I saw the title, it got me thinking. When there is a boss and that boss is the boss of all bosses, you know what to expect. We need stress-releasing avenues such as this movie. So I have come here to be refreshed. Things look really awesome, lots of beautiful people around.”

A different comedy

Niger Ninja, Sound Sultan is impressed with the content, “The movie is really funny. In fact I told the lead actor that his style of comedy is totally different from what I see around. It’s very animated. There are so many people who are really like that in reality. I do really appreciate his acting.”

Turning around

Jules Aka Jazz expresses her initial reservation before turning around after she’s done seeing the movie, “At first I had low expectations but then there were some really genuine funny parts. So I think they did a good job.”

“Boss Of All Bosses” now playing in Cinemas

Written by Omidire Idowu.