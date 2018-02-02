news

One of the major issues facing safety on our roads today is over speeding. An old adage says; "It's better to arrive late, than be late."

Which means it's beneficial to arrive at your destination later than planned, rather than lose your life on the road, as a result of exceeding the appropriate speed limits. Figuratively, I daresay quite a number of motorists have subconsciously thrown caution to the wind, inadvertently putting other road users, drivers, passengers and pedestrians at maximum risk, whilst plying Nigerian roads.

In order for motorists to take cognisance of safety while driving, they must be conversant with the "Highway Code" and other safety measures needed to ensure successful arrival at expected destinations.

However, the motive for speeding differs amidst a wide range of individuals. Some people engage in it extravagantly to seek thrills, while others engage in it as a means of blending with the acceptable social norms. They view over speeding as means to showcase their driving prowess, which is quite detrimental to other road users who are just minding their business.

Other possible reasons for drivers breaking the speed limits includes; arrogance, self-righteousness, contempt of safe drivers and little or no regard for human life and properties. While some of these may be true, it's likely that a person with these behavioural tendency will kill or injure an unassuming road user.

Also, categories of speeders can vary depending on the age range, gender, personal disposition, idiosyncrasies and ideologies. Research data shows that drivers aged (17-24) years are the fastest drivers. Followed closely by drivers aged (25-58) years. It was revealed that (58) year old males are likely to drive faster than their female counterparts.

It is imperative to note that most of these reckless motorists are ignorant of the fact that it's more difficult to react in time, to prevent a road crash when you are on a very high speed. The aftermath of the sudden impact are various degrees of injury which are highly consequential. It could lead to the loss of essential body parts, rendering the victims handicapped for the rest of their lives, or worse untimely deaths.

According to the Federal Road Safety Corps, fifty percent of road crashes are as a result of exceeding speed limits. Records show that we've lost quite a number of prominent people, in the Federal Parastatals, Military and Civil society to road traffic crashes resulting from over speeding. Therefore, it's noteworthy that speed is at the core of the road safety challenges in our country.

If appropriate speed limits specified to different roads within and outside our cities can be strictly adhered to, the event of road traffic crashes can be drastically minimized by the said fifty percent. The adverse effects of over speeding cannot be overemphasized. Drivers should endeavour to determine what triggers their speeding habits, in order to put an end to this dangerous behaviour. They should understand that they're not only endangering their own lives, but that of unsuspecting road users. Safety should be a priority, which in turn results in fuller lives and preservation of properties.

There are diverse ways by which these malignant behaviours can be inhibited. One of such is the allocation of Speed tickets to offenders who are found guilty of exceeding speed limits appropriated for specific roads, within and outside the cities. Including highways and dual carriageways. In advanced countries, this practice is quite popular especially in the United States of America (U.S.A).

Safety Officers are stationed at strategic places, they are charged with the responsibility of identifying offenders and issuance of speed tickets. There's a maximum number of tickets to be issued to a particular person for a period, once exceeded the offender will be prosecuted according to the laws guiding the use of roads in that jurisdiction. The initial issuance of tickets are purported to be a note of warning, once exceeded appropriate measures will be taken to serve as a deterrent to potential offenders.

The erection of Speed signs at strategic places is also a viable option to reduce the event of over speeding to the barest minimum. Speed signs showing the speed limits designated for different terrains can be of great help to the road users. For example, in Nigeria according to the Highway Code; the speed limits depends on the type of vehicle plying the roads. A motorcycle is expected to maintain a speed limit of (50km/h) at all times. Although, the case is different with private cars, the drivers are expected to maintain a speed of (50km/h, 80km/h &100km/h) whilst driving within the city, on the highway and dual carriageway respectively.

Another measure that can be employed to ensure proper adherence to the speed limits is the construction of Speed breakers. At least, if a road user cannot interprete road signs, he/she can identify a speed bump and slow down at the point where it is located. This will reduce the impact in the event of collision or total avoidance of colliding with an oncoming vehicle.

Furthermore, the placement of Security cameras at focal points can be a great way of apprehending these offenders and bringing them to justice. This has been adopted by other developed countries and so far, served the purpose for which it was meant for. In the case of drivers attempting to flout traffic rules, their actions are caught on camera. This initiative has proven to be quite effective, it fosters accurate and prompt apprehension of these offenders.

In addition, it can be said superlatively that the erection of Traffic lights and it's strict adherence, has been beneficial over the years, especially in the urban centres. However, the rural areas are yet to have this important installation, thereby resulting in cumbersome traffic and ghastly road crashes along some major roads and roundabouts, situated in these areas. The Government and safety organizations should endeavour to invest in this as a top priority.

Also, the presence of Zebra crossing, especially on roads within the cities and rural areas can serve as a means of encouraging speed reduction. In essence, a Zebra crossing connotes pedestrians crossing, therefore a motorist is expected to reduce the speed of the vehicle. This allows for safe passage of pedestrians from one end of a busy road to the other.

In conclusion, Safety education in schools should be encouraged and adequately provided for. An example is the Federal Road Safety Corps clubs in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions. These are mediums of inculcating the appropriate safety culture in the pupils and students therein. These children or young adults are pedestrians, passengers and potential drivers. Therefore, establishing a profound knowledge of the dangers of over speeding in the long run, will be wholesomely beneficial, not only to the individual but the entire Nigerian society and the world at large.

Also, the inclusion of National Youth Service Corps as a unit of the Federal Road Safety Corps is worthy of commendation. It is an avenue for today's youths, who will one day own vehicles, to be able to familiarize themselves with the rudiments of road safety and also be great ambassadors of anti-speed in the society in which they exist. It is important to note that these Corp members are deployed from different parts of the country, some of them were educated overseas. They've been exposed to different cultures and societal backgrounds. Now bringing them in close proximity with one another helps to foster exchange of ideas for the overall good of their Host communities.

Thus, once deduced that exceeding speed limits plays a vital role in the occurrence of road traffic crashes, pertinent measures can be put in place to tackle this situation. These include; sensitizations, symposiums etc. If all these can be adhered to with extreme conscientiousness, we can once and for all eradicate the issue of over speeding as a contributing factor to road traffic crashes, thereby pulling a trigger to its core.

Written by Adekunbi Bello.

Bello Adekunbi "Kunbella" is an effervescent soul, bookish and loves watching classical movies. If she's not writing, taking long strolls on the beach or dancing, her head will definitely be buried in a book. Catch her on Instagram @kunbi_bello, Twitter @adekunbi_bello or Google #kunbellawrites.