You practically give anything to make them happy hence true love is pretty obvious but the question then is Does true love really need Assurance?

Love is a beautiful thing isn’t it? Flowers, morning calls, goodnight texts, flowers, matching shoes, kisses and all that are cute. True love is love that goes beyond the frivolities, some experts believe true love is less about you and more about your partner.

Assurance

Not the song, what really is Assurance? Assurance by the dictionary meaning is “a declaration tending to inspire full confidence or that action which is designed to give confidence”. Therefore assurance in a relationship means declarations by partners to each other to inspire security and confidence in the relationship and in them.

When people hear assurance they think N30m cars and expensive trips and yes those are some forms of assurances if you’re being assured by a billionaire and your love language is receiving gifts.

In truth, men and women for many years have been looking for ways to assure their partners of their love for them that is why engagements and marriages happen because it is a way of saying to your partner that you are fully 100% committed to them and the relationship.

Love Language

If you spend time around people in love long enough you hear things like love languages. Love languages are the ways in which persons feel love is to be expressed to them.

Dr Gary Chapman in The five love languages believe there are specific patterns in the way partners communicate their love to their partners in a way that will be receptive to their partners, He broke down these ways into five love languages namely Words of Affirmation, Quality Time, Receiving Gifts, Acts of Service and Physical Touch.

There are five love language due to the difference in individuality. The individual preferences of one’s partner determines how love can be assured to that person, some people enjoy hearing words of affirmation the simple “I love you”, “I need You” , “you’re the best” does wonders for some individuals and some others believe talk is cheap and actions speak louder than words.

While some others just need a hug of affection, spending time with them or spending them surprises.

Does True love really need Assurance?

When couples have been in love truly especially for a long time, they get to a stage in their relationship where they feel they do not need to give an assurance of their love to their partners because they feel their partner should know how they feel by now. You start hearing them say “He knows I love him” “she knows she is my world” and this notion is absolutely what make some relationships die a natural death.

Look at it this way we all know chocolate is yummy but does that mean because we know the taste we stop buying it? No or for the fashion lovers, the fact that you have a lot of clothes you absolutely love in your wardrobe wouldn’t stop you from going on shopping Spree to find more clothes to love. Why? Because the trill of shopping is amazing.

So why would you feel because your partner knows you care already you shouldn’t find more ways to show them your care is never going to diminish and your love will never end.

Love languages come into play when thinking of giving your partner much needed assurance. Studying your partner to find out their love language is a relationship hack every partner should have because it makes giving them assurance and reassurance even more fun.

Some individuals don’t care about gifts all they need is someone to hold them, or spend some time with them just having fun or hanging out.

Some partners see receiving gifts as ultimate because from their view point you had them in mind and that is why you bothered to buy them something. Gifts range from little things like chocolate to Bugatti and exotic trips so pick what suits your financial capabilities and for someone who is truly in love with you it wouldn’t be the item bought rather the thought that will matter to him or her.

In conclusion, yes even true love needs some kind of assurance because your partner needs to know you love and care about them find out his or her love language and assure and reassure them of love from time to time and watch how these little acts of love do wonders for your relationship.

Written by Destiny Awata

Destiny Awata (@deeawata) is a lifestyle blogger.She writes thought provoking pieces and you can check out her blog www.deeawata.wordpress.com