In Nigeria today, Entrepreneurship serves as a major tool in solving our economic problems.

Over the years there has been a low turn out in our economic system compared to our neighboring countries.

I will define Entrepreneurship as the process of identifying problems and giving adequate solutions, in the same vein getting profits or Creating something new with value by devoting the necessary time and efforts.

Opportunities.

Entrepreneurship spirit helps us to maximize opportunities around us.

Despite the fact that Nigerians have numerous business ideas, while many are ambitious, we cannot underestimate the power of building capacities, identifying and nurturing those ideas and potentials of entrepreneurs, by doing this entrepreneurship development comes in place which is a process of improving and developing the skills and knowledge of entrepreneurs through various training, coaching and mentoring.

Dynamics

Also an avenue for studying the entrepreneurial behavior, the dynamics of the business set-up and expansion of the business. It is simply helping people start and grow their business that provide high value added.

Entrepreneurship development will help entrepreneurs to create new businesses, new commercial activities in the country, another positive effect of Entrepreneurship development has on the economy is to foster investment in people, spur innovations and open their mind to possibilities.

Furthermore, It serves as a medium of overcoming the problem of stagnation, decrease unemployment among youths and increase competition and business growth.

Conclusion

Every individual carries a solution to end this problem, it is a collective responsibility we need to move our nation forward. As an entrepreneur, you should not fold your arms and expect miracle to happen overnight, we need to think, take actions and effect positive change in our business, and services to others, our utmost desire is to wake up, ignite our passion for change in our busineses. By then we would have a sustainable economy and also sleep with our two eye closed.

Written by Olamide Egbetola-Abass