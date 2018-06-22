Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Bloggers >

Developing entrepreneurship network in Nigeria

Pulse Blogger Developing entrepreneurship network in Nigeria

In Nigeria today, Entrepreneurship serves as a major tool in solving our economic problems.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Entrepreneurship development will help entrepreneurs to create new businesses. play

Entrepreneurship development will help entrepreneurs to create new businesses.

(TECHSEEN)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Over the years there has been a low turn out in our economic system compared to our neighboring countries.

I will define Entrepreneurship as the process of identifying problems and giving adequate solutions, in the same vein getting profits or Creating something new with value by devoting the necessary time and efforts.

Opportunities.

Entrepreneurship spirit helps us to maximize opportunities around us.

Despite the fact that Nigerians have numerous business ideas, while many are ambitious, we cannot underestimate the power of building capacities, identifying and  nurturing those ideas and potentials of entrepreneurs, by doing this entrepreneurship development comes in place which is a process of improving and developing the skills and knowledge of entrepreneurs through various training, coaching and mentoring.

Read Also: 5 useful tips to help you start a retail business

Dynamics

Also an avenue for studying the entrepreneurial behavior, the dynamics of the business set-up and expansion of the business. It is simply helping people start and grow their business that provide high value added.

Startup business play

Startup business

(Contemporary Media Solutions)

 

Entrepreneurship development will help entrepreneurs to create new businesses, new commercial activities in the country, another positive effect of Entrepreneurship development has on the economy is to foster investment in people, spur innovations and open their mind to possibilities. 

Furthermore, It serves as a medium of overcoming the problem of stagnation, decrease unemployment among youths and increase competition and business growth.

Read Also: How to start a wedding planning business

Conclusion

Every individual carries a solution to end this problem, it is a collective responsibility we need to move our nation forward. As an entrepreneur, you should not fold your arms and expect miracle to happen overnight, we need to think, take actions and effect positive change in our business, and services to others, our utmost desire is to wake up, ignite our passion for change in our busineses. By then we would have a sustainable economy and also sleep with our two eye closed.

Written by Olamide Egbetola-Abass 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Egbetola Abass

Egbetola Abass is a Pulse Blogger Olamide Egbetola-Abass is a ' Young Leader with Positive Drive' with the passion to Raise, Mould and Equip young leaders who will rise above their limitations and make lasting impact in life. As a Writer, Profound Speaker, and Entrepreneur He is committed to helping people live a successful life by advocating good leadership, Career and successful living. A student of the Federal University of Technology Akure. Contact me on +2348064548667, olamidechalcedony@gmail.com and @Ola_chalcedony on Instagram. Pulse bloggers keep you thoroughly entertained. The views expressed here are solely those of the author in his private capacity and do not in any way represent the views of Pulse as an organization.

Top 3

1 Valentine Special Best love letter ever written in human historybullet
2 Pulse Blogger Need for rehabilitation of Nigeria’s medical systembullet
3 Pulse Blogger Seven wonders of Nigeriabullet

Related Articles

Pulse Blogger Suicide: the easy way out?
Pulse Blogger Daddy Freeze for President 2019
Pulse Blogger Strawberry Date Salad (Ramadan Inspired)
Pulse Blogger Worry: Man's toughest opponent
Pulse Blogger Need for rehabilitation of Nigeria’s medical system
Pulse Blogger Does true love really need assurance?
Pulse Blogger Seven wonders of Nigeria
Pulse Blogger Is Small Doctor still the king of the street?
Pulse Blogger Nigeria lacks the moral authority to speak against Yahoo boys
Pulse Blogger Daddy Freeze, Super Eagles: Did prayers fail?

Bloggers

N192M car abandoned on Lagos street.
Pulse Blogger The irony of luxury cars on Lagos streets
Shower time
Pulse Vlog Series My shower in the jungle
The Sisters of the Chaste Secondary school
Pulse Blogger Where angels once trod
We use prayers, not chickens: Super Eagles supporters
Pulse Blogger Daddy Freeze, Super Eagles: Did prayers fail?