Busting our traditional sense of sexuality with “Busted”?

news

Pat Oghre and Damijo Efe-Young’s “Busted” is a coming of age motion picture narrative of Queen Edwards, a young innocent girl whose porous and hostile household environment leads into the “comforting” arms of the housemaid who happens to be a lesbian.

Storyline

The maid initiates her into a strange sexual life. She goes ahead falling in and out of love with members of the same sex. She eventually falls in love with a certain Blessing. Of course she is up against many things: her parents’ Christian doctrine and the Nigerian laws which are obviously inimical to gay rights movements sweeping through the world.

Are Queen and Blessing able to make religion and the law see emerging permissive perspectives on modern definitions of romantic relationship? Does their live survive?

The cast

Starrring in this daring movie are Liz Benson, Kate Henshaw, Tony Umez, IK Ogbonna, Chika Okpara, Bryan Okwara, Lisa Onu, and Paul Obazele.

Opinions

Lisa and Face Onu are probably two of the bravest movie producers Nollywood can boast of in recent times for their doughty production of a movie centering on an outlawed subject such as same-sex relationship.

Face Onu, in an interview vehemently stated that the movie is not out there for the promotion of lesbianism but to intimate Nigerians on the Nigerian law that proscribes gay marriage and to serve as a persuasive portent to parents so that they learn how to better take care of their children.

“The movie is sending a strong message to parents to pay attention to their wards,” she said. The two sisters confirmed they have been severely hectored by members of the public for daring to venture into such no-go areas. But ignoring the subject doesn’t solve anything, rather, it stokes the fire of sexual hypocrisy.

As an activism film, Face Onu believes “Busted” will light up the aspects of Nigerian orientation of sexuality as it will educate people on the evilness of same-sex relationship.

However, no matter what the sisters offer us as excuse for making the movie, they are not the almighty authority where artistic criticism is concerned. They cannot teach the public how to and how not to view their production. The movie is a work of art and analysts are entitled to their diverse opinions of whatever is offered for public consumption.

“Busted” is, without mincing words, a cinematic protest for gay rights in a Nigerian world that is ill-disposed towards same-sex relations. The artistic protestation is sure to meet a world of trammels on its way to acceptance. If a time indeed came when the idea is entertained and given a breathing space, then we can talk of traditional sexual ideas being “busted” by a “different” outlook on our sexuality.

But until then, give yourself a treat with this new intrepid ideological movie.

Written by Omidire Idowu.

Omidire, Idowu Joshua is a movie pundit and a blogger per excellence. Reach him via noblelifeliver@gmail.com