Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Bloggers >

Black Thursday:Nigerian truck drivers and the average road user

Black Thursday:Nigerian truck drivers and the average road user

I write this piece of saddened article in a distressed state of mind.

  • Published:
Burning cars at Otedola Bridge, Ojodu-Berger, Lagos, following a petrol tanker explosion…yesterday play

Burning cars at Otedola Bridge, Ojodu-Berger, Lagos, following a petrol tanker explosion…yesterday

(The Guardian Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

I write to express my unhappy mode towards the things going on in my beloved country Nigeria, especially when it comes to how truck drivers have claimed lots of lives through their constant ignorance and non-nonchalant attitude towards the lives of the innocent Nigeria road user.

Black Thursday.

Thursday 28th June, 2018 was another day amongst several other days to be recorded in the 'Black Book' days of Nigeria. A day that left families and friends in tears, a day when over 50+ vehicles got burnt, a day when over 30+ lives turned into ashes within the blink of an eye and left many injured.

It happened at the popular bridge after Berger in Lagos State, Otedola Bridge precisely. You know how that bridge could be, mostly when it's almost weekends. People trying to leave Lagos to see their beloved ones and spend the weekend with them, people going out of Lagos for business trips hoping to come back the following Monday to give reports, all clustered at the Otedola bridge with tankers here and there contending the road with the average road driver.

But on this day, the situation was different, the carelessness of a truck driver driving a tank full with petrol, led to the loss of lives and properties.

Read Also: Ambode expresses pain over explosion that claimed at least 9 lives

Lagos Tanker Explosion play

Lagos Tanker Explosion

(Newsroom)

 

Situation Reports

According to eyewitness, the driver lost hold of the truck controls and before anyone could say JACK ROBINSON it was all in flames and exploded. This sad incidence claimed over 30 lives at the spot with many left in burns on their body.

This wasn't the first time such incidence will happen in Lagos. Most truck drivers don't have concern for the average car driver in Lagos.

I could remember when I was driving from Berger to Ikeja, one Sunday morning, suddenly this huge truck driver over took me in just a one lane road that was very small, on looking through my window I could see the look on the truck driver's eyes. The look on his eyes was an expression of no regard whatsoever for any-man's life. He had the 'watin one happen as I don over take you' look. I just had to slow down for him to go.

Prayer is great, but when the law isn't made to protect its people, our prayers will just filter through the vein.

MY POINT:

You will be in a small car and you will see a tanker full with crude oil or gasoline on your left, looking to the right a truck hauling a container higher than 6 feet. Now tell me, isn't there a law that should prevent these people from traveling with the common road user at the same time?

Read Also: Government vows to ensure safety of lives after 9 die from tragic accident

9 Person Burnt Beyond Recognition, 54 Vehicles Destroyed play

 9 Person Burnt Beyond Recognition, 54 Vehicles Destroyed

(aljazirahnews)

 

They have been told lots of time to travel with their trucks mostly at night to reduce any form of casualties, but the spirit of ignorance takes charge and they end up putting the lives of an average road user in danger.

Thursday 28th June, 2018, will be truly a day to remember in Lagos and Nigeria at large. A day when a 33,000 liter petrol tank claimed properties worth millions and lives worth celebrating.

WHAT CAN BE DONE TO REDUCE THESE TRUCK DRIVERS ON OUR ROADS?

Written By Komolafe Daniel.

Komolafe Daniel, is a blogger, Graphic Designer, Writer and Brand Strategist for inout9ja.com (www.inout9ja.com)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Blogger

Pulse Blogger From thought-provoking opinion pieces to carefully crafted creative articles, Pulse bloggers keep you thoroughly entertained. The views expressed here are solely those of the author in his private capacity and do not in any way represent the views of Pulse as an organization.

Top 3

1 Pulse Blogger Plateau Killings: What truly transpired in Ipan, Barkin Ladibullet
2 Pulse Blogger The irony of jungle justicebullet
3 Pulse Blogger Sex on the beachbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Blogger No end to sex-for-marks lecturers in Nigeria
Pulse Blogger Sex on the beach
Pulse Blogger D’banj, Daddy Freeze and toxic Nairaland comments
Pulse Blogger I cannot come and die (Emi o le wa ku)
Pulse Blogger The irony of jungle justice
Pulse Blogger Android Go,Android One and Android - which one should you go for?
Pulse Blogger Make your Android smartphone feel new again with these tips
Pulse Blogger DMW or Starboy: Which record label is the best to join as an upcoming artiste?
Pulse Vlog Series Foreigners,please post good pictures of Africa
Pulse Blogger Plateau Killings: What truly transpired in Ipan, Barkin Ladi

Bloggers

Just go with your gut...
Pulse Blogger Who should make the first move?
The mode of operation of some true Churches in Nigeria is sometimes reflective of the society.
Pulse Blogger Are Christians in Nigeria Brainwashed?
Foreigners,please post good pictures of Africa
Pulse Vlog Series Foreigners,please post good pictures of Africa
DMW vs Starboy: Who Is Winning?
Pulse Blogger DMW or Starboy: Which record label is the best to join as an upcoming artiste?