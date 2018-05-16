Home > Communities > Bloggers >

Banana brownie recipe #teamlesschocolateplease

Food Recipe Banana brownie recipe #teamlesschocolateplease

Raise your hands if “chocolate” as a flavor isn’t really your thing…. today’s recipe just might be your thing!

  • Published:
If you're bananas for bananas, these “brownies” are going to be your favorite new thing. play

If you're bananas for bananas, these “brownies” are going to be your favorite new thing.

(12 Tomatoes)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

I have nothing against chocolate but a lot of it just makes me roll my eyes and I am quite sure a million and one other people feel the same way.

Love-Hate Situation

But then, brownies have a way of seducing me, I have a few bites and love each one of it but I just get tired half way. I might manage to finish the entire top because of the chewiness but that’s it.

Pure Love

I am a huge fan of bananas! Throw them into your baking and the results are forever mouth watering….banana loafs, muffins, puddings, even pancakes….

Read Also: Mac n cheese never tasted so good

Love Fusion

Sooo it occurred to me that maybe we can take out the chocolate in “brownies” (ridiculous, I know) and replace with bananas.

Still in the thinking process, I remembered that white chocolates are actually always beautiful in my mouth (definitely because they are free of cocoa powder, those things should be called milk bars or something because are they really chocolate?).

Okay then, No dark chocolate= half part white chocolate + half part bananas!

A moreish cake with the wow factor that is easy to make! play

A moreish cake with the wow factor that is easy to make!

(pinterest.com)

 

RECIPE

INGREDIENTS

  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter

  • 1 cup white chocolate

  • 2 Medium mashed bananas

  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar

  • 1 egg

  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

  • 1 cup all purpose flour

DIRECTIONS

Yield: 12 Squares

Time: 35mins

  • Preheat oven to 350.

  • In a large bowl, melt the butter and white chocolate in  microwave for 30 seconds, stir until melted.

  • Stir in the sugar.

  • Mix in the mashed bananas.

  • Add eggs, salt and stir.

  • Mix in the flour until thoroughly combined. 

  • Spread batter into a 8" square pan and bake 15-20 minutes or until inserted toothpick comes out clean.

  • Cool completely and serve.

Read Also: Pancake recipies for the non-pancake lovers

I’m guessing even the dark chocolate lovers might find this yummy so do not forget to share with all your foodie friends!

Other Yum Ideas

Just in case you cannot wrap your head around the thought of a brownie without dark chocolate, you could layer the bottom of your baking tin with Oreos= Oreo Banana Brownie!

But then, if you like to play with recipes like me, let us try more than just banana!

Red velvet sounds tempting so I’m going with that for my next kitchen date.

Who’s going to try lemon, peanut butter or caramel?

Written by The foodlover.

The FoodLover is an amateur cook/ food blogger who is in search of satisfying her passion for everything food. Recipes, restaurant reviews and foodie adventures are her thing! Personal blog: www.thefoodover.com.ng Instagram: @thefoodlover1.blog

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Blogger

Pulse Blogger From thought-provoking opinion pieces to carefully crafted creative articles, Pulse bloggers keep you thoroughly entertained. The views expressed here are solely those of the author in his private capacity and do not in any way represent the views of Pulse as an organization.

Top 3

1 Valentine Special Best love letter ever written in human historybullet
2 Religious Commentary Unholy union: The Case of Compromise In Christianitybullet
3 Bloggers Challenge My B.U.R.G.E.R experiencebullet

Related Articles

Vlog Makeup Series Halo makeup look
Do good girls also finish last? [Part 3] – Hope is not lost for good girls
Short Story Finding fate
Should you pray for your enemies to die? RCCG, MFM & Daddy Freeze
Nature The beauty of scenery
Educational 5 reasons why students cheat
Social Commentary Codeine: the new political opponent in Nigeria
Religious Commentary Daddy Freeze on shiloh, internet fraud, Rwanda and Kagame
Personal Finance How to make 5 figure income online monthly.
Education Entrepreneurship in education

Bloggers

Father Osita, a tall avuncular figure took a liking to him the moment he set his eyes on him.
Family Drama Fathers are not for a season [episode vi]
Suspected Yahoo boys in a night club
The Nigerian Youth: Struggling in A Society That Is Gradually Supporting Yahoo Boys
A loaf of bread
Short Story A loaf of bread
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting
Daddy Freeze!! Criticisms of RCCG and Pastor Adeboye