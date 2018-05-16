Raise your hands if “chocolate” as a flavor isn’t really your thing…. today’s recipe just might be your thing!

news

I have nothing against chocolate but a lot of it just makes me roll my eyes and I am quite sure a million and one other people feel the same way.

Love-Hate Situation

But then, brownies have a way of seducing me, I have a few bites and love each one of it but I just get tired half way. I might manage to finish the entire top because of the chewiness but that’s it.

Pure Love

I am a huge fan of bananas! Throw them into your baking and the results are forever mouth watering….banana loafs, muffins, puddings, even pancakes….

Love Fusion

Sooo it occurred to me that maybe we can take out the chocolate in “brownies” (ridiculous, I know) and replace with bananas.

Still in the thinking process, I remembered that white chocolates are actually always beautiful in my mouth (definitely because they are free of cocoa powder, those things should be called milk bars or something because are they really chocolate?).

Okay then, No dark chocolate= half part white chocolate + half part bananas!

RECIPE

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup unsalted butter

1 cup white chocolate

2 Medium mashed bananas

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 egg

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup all purpose flour

DIRECTIONS

Yield: 12 Squares

Time: 35mins

Preheat oven to 350.

In a large bowl, melt the butter and white chocolate in microwave for 30 seconds, stir until melted.

Stir in the sugar.

Mix in the mashed bananas.

Add eggs, salt and stir.

Mix in the flour until thoroughly combined.

Spread batter into a 8" square pan and bake 15-20 minutes or until inserted toothpick comes out clean.

Cool completely and serve.

I’m guessing even the dark chocolate lovers might find this yummy so do not forget to share with all your foodie friends!

Other Yum Ideas

Just in case you cannot wrap your head around the thought of a brownie without dark chocolate, you could layer the bottom of your baking tin with Oreos= Oreo Banana Brownie!

But then, if you like to play with recipes like me, let us try more than just banana!

Red velvet sounds tempting so I’m going with that for my next kitchen date.

Who’s going to try lemon, peanut butter or caramel?

Written by The foodlover.

The FoodLover is an amateur cook/ food blogger who is in search of satisfying her passion for everything food. Recipes, restaurant reviews and foodie adventures are her thing! Personal blog: www.thefoodover.com.ng Instagram: @thefoodlover1.blog