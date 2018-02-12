news

Scum: To be regarded as despicable or worthless.

Do you know? Everything wrong with the world is supposedly caused by men: Although a woman was said to have eaten the first forbidden fruit.

Blame it on the men.

Fuel price rises? Men are scum. Trump calls African countries 'shithole'? Men are scum. Nigerian leaders embezzlement of funds? Men are scum... 'Men' is beginning to sound synonymous with the word; 'scum'.

Once you come across a post that is hash-tagged 'men are scum' it is easy to know that another son of eve has done 'it' again. 'It' referring to breaking the heart of a fairy princess; again. While it's all rosy with people, when the going is all good, when the vibes are all positive; 'men' are 'men', but once things go Northside, men become scum.

One married 'Mr. Wale' gets caught in bed with his 'girlfriend', he automatically becomes the 'scum of the moment', meanwhile, when a high classed individual who's also married is caught; well, he's about to make her his next wife or the trendy baby mama, therefore bringing levels to this scumminess. While I do not in any way support cheating in relationships or otherwise, I can't help but be amazed at the ardent use of the word; 'scum'.

By the way, it's almost valentine and the God of the boo-less is about to show up again; reminding some of us why we aren't missing much on the relationship field: Juicy, trendy tales about how scummy men can be are about to be unleashed, keeping us glued to our phones.

While I do not support this scum artists who label 'all' men as worthless and blame their woes on the entirety of men across the world , I do not agree that all ladies in relationships have to look inwards to find out why they made blatantly bad decisions in the first place. Not all are 'scum ladies' know they were with two timers back stabbers.

Antidote.

Surprisingly, a ring seems to cure all men of their scumminess; that's till they become overbearing and then all men are officially cheating bastards; well, till the next ring.

Men it is believed; tend to stick their third foot in anything as long as it doesn't electrocute them; it doesn't necessarily matter if they are in a relationship with a like Nicki Minaj or the Queen Bey; as their desire for sexual novelty is more than oxygen and it's up to them to rein it in. While some can, some can't.

So, why are men scum?

Men lie; women do too.

Men love sex; women are sex freak; even though the tell tales of their horniness are better hidden than those of men.

Men cheat; women do.

Men don't care; women don't too.

Men break hearts: Women are queens when it comes to that department.

So, why exactly are men scum and women are not? This isn't breaking the sisters code in anyway for those who already feel betrayed.

Some men are beginning to draw a sense of belonging to the word 'scum' after all every Yoruba man wants to be addressed as a 'demon'. Some are not to be bothered with the word as they feel there is no need trying to proof otherwise and so being 'scum' is the way forward. After all, uprightly standing men do not get enough applaud, if any at all.

We often forget that good men abound and men are often only scum because women aid them. I remember an instance now, a celebrity uploads a picture of her celebrity husband, a lady in all her capacity and capability found the effrontery to comment under it giving location and time how she had sex with this said husband, but well, men are the scum.

We often forget that the 'shoulders' of the men of whom many have risen, domestic violence orchestrated by women, cheating wives... Our 'feminism' has given us an anthem, making us judgemental with each 'vulnerable' story.

It's Men; Not scum.

P.S: Those who physically abuse ladies and children? They aren't scum. They aren't even men. Those are the real disorder in the world today. No apologies.

Written by Christiana Osun.

Christiana is a lover of words. She's not just a reader, she's also a writer. She's sarcastic, fun loving, and an enigma of possibilities. Instagram handle: _themillenniallady_ Facebook: OSUN Christiana Oluwadamilol Email: krwistee@gmail.com