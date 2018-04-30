They devoted their times and votes to their BB (Big Brother), we commit our times and votes to our BB (Baba Buhari)

news

God forbid, Allah ya sauke!

A Northerner – sorry, Core Northerner, to participate in that show of shame and haram, Allah ya sauke!

The Show!

What is big brother ? Do you mean the one that watches people or the one that people watch; do mean the one that give us the scare in 1984 or the one that embarrasses us in 2018. Nonsense show, of course I know you mean the Big Brother TV shows. Now listen, come closer and listen to an exclusive from the Prince of truth. This Big Brother show is an American blasphemy, I swear by Mai Dunama, is a Haram project imported into our shores to corrupt and mislead us.

The Conspiracy:

The mouse from without, needs the one within to cause havoc: and South Africa and its Multichoice – DSTV was the traitor and stooge. That country is white, own by whites, who are conspiring with their brothers in America to ruin Africa. These countries had the most terrible racist Governments and societies in the world, especially against blacks.

They even stirred blacks against themselves, the blacks in South Africa hates other blacks, even to the point of lynching them! That country embarrasses Africa, they lead in immorality: The legalized homosexuality, and now the reality soft porn, Big Brother.

Moral Nigeria

Now you see, we are a moral people, peace loving people – I just don’t understand IPOB. We are very religious people – I just can’t explain how billions of gallons of beer and other hard drinks disappear from breweries; or how life has become dependable on codeine.

Womanizing is a crime when you do it outside wedlock – thank God I am entitled to four! But prostitution is haram, but it is an old problem and new solutions can curtail it, so we are tolerant of it. But not porn! Northern Nigeria cannot condone sexual immorality, but the south can.

Immoral South!

By looking at all kinds of immoralities, the south dominate…of course the North too are prone to immorality, but not sexual. Watch our films and music, decent; listen to our music, mostly it exalts Allah and praises our culture or talk decently on emotions and passions.

But in the South, they glorify weed, and alcohol and drugs, and women – not even the essence of womanhood but gidan kashi – Tamaya call it Ukwu. Nudity is so rampant that they could have extras in the village where Kikou of the God Must be Crazy movie lives. Immorality is ingrained in the south, but north the North….

Wait! Did I hear you say, Sadau – Rahama Sadau. Haba don Allah, she crossed the boundary now! She allowed a man to touch her in a video! And the man isn’t her husband, that is Harammu – what, dat Buhari shakes women hands abroad.

Well it is a different scenario. He is the President, and he is a man; and not all that is for the gander is for the goose! Forget Kano and the Ganduje and Ajimobi wedding; when South and North meet their must be compromise hahahaha….

Core North and the Peripheral North

Pardon, Kevin Chuwang, Katung Aduwak and Bobai Bally Balat are Northerners? Well, these are the Peripheral Northerners, I am talking about Core Northerners. The Kanuri, the Fulani, the Hausa and all that belongs to the Umma, who regards our Beloved Prophet and adhered to his preaching.

Such would not appreciate an immoral TV show as Big Brother, to watch an abomination is haram: kisses and blow job and groping on live TV – subhallah! Never! No responsible child of a Northern benefactor will participate in that show of abominations. I tell you even the non-Muslims, if they have proper upbringing…

…Well, they might have been brought up properly but got corrupted along the line – by Southerners. Now take a good look at Chuwang, Katung and Aduwak, Northern Christian boys, who am sure were well brought up. But growing up in cities like Kaduna and Jos which had large concentration of Southerners and no strict sharia to guide lifestyle, they were led astray.

Even, Tuface, father of Nations. Look at M.I and his brother, who breathes smoke like dragon, sons of Pastors! In fact, these cities are so corrupt that they even corrupt southerners who lived in them: P-Square, Bracket, Scale, Tekno, even BB housemates like Karen Igho, Efe and Bito, Jos made!

The difference is clear, no Core Northerner with an Islamic, Arabic, Hausa or Fulani name will participate in that show. The peripheral North can do that, it pleases me that they want to remove the term NORTH in their identity – today, to me they are Middle Belt.

Morality and the North…

You see, we know that immorality is very enterprising. But we choose Allah over ill-gotten wealth – haha, corruption is the reward of hardwork and fruit of opportunity; if you are opportune to be where honey drips, work hard and take a lick! But we can’t trade our religious ideals for dollars – that is why we turned down the $10million Kano film village, and regulate our entertainment industries with strict Islamic ethics!

Religious Tolerance…

If Christianity compromises its morals, Islam will not. That is why you don’t find us in such shows; that is why we are steadfast and focus, only doing the relevant, politics. Aside religion, politics is the greatest decider of society’s and individual’s fortunes, and fates.

While the immoral South, and peripheral northerners finds immoral distractions enthralling, we are on the alert. They devoted their times and votes to their BB (Big Brother), we commit our times and votes to our BB (Baba Buhari), and in sha Allah, the northerners shall continue to reap the reward of their service to Allah, by being the chosen rulers of this nation! Will leave the shows to you and keep the country for ourselves.

Written by Mbuyazi Emmanuel.

Mbuyazi Emmanuel, Historian, creative writer. Loves reading, watching movies and research. Contact: zikazigadaba@gmail.com, FACEBOOK: Mbuyazi Emmanuel; Follow FB Page: Grandad’s Lenses, and grandadlenses.wordpress.com