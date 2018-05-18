People often think that being healthy is just avoiding diseases but this isn’t true.

news

Going back to the basic definition of health by the World Health Organisation, it is clearly stated that health is not just the absence of disease but a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being.

For us to be completely healthy, we must consider our daily habits, these usually add up to form what we get to do over a long period of time.

Once you start off to a healthy day, it is very likely that you will continue healthy practices as your day goes on.

In this post, we will be discussing 5 awesome healthy habits you should consider adopting in other to stay very physically, mentally, and socially balanced.

1. Wake Up Early

Waking up early and getting up from bed gives you a headstart into your day. It makes you have more time to get things done, and then it keeps you from having a lazy feeling all day long. Have you noticed that whenever you have very important activities like a college exam, job interview, or important meeting, your body seems to push you to wake up early?

We can take a cue from this, and try to make each day as productive as examination or interview days.

Now, this would be practical only if you sleep early. According to the National Sleep Foundation, an adult needs about 7-9 hours of sleep for the body (and mind) to function properly. So, if you want to be waking up by 6 am, you need to be going to bed (and dropping your phone) by 10 pm.

2. Forget The Past, Speak Positive Things And Be Grateful

If you want to get into your day with a positive feeling, you need to keep away any bad memories as you start your day. Replace any hurts, dissatisfaction, and stress with gratefulness and positivity. Why this is important is that it gives you a much needed mental boost and stress relief. Don’t wake up worrying about yesterday’s mistakes or carried over work, instead be grateful that you are alive, have food to eat, have friends and family or even that you have internet access (so many people do not have this as I write this).

Mental health is so important that it can affect your physical health. In hospital settings, we often notice that people who are more positive about their recovery process are more likely to get better than those who are pessimistic.

3. Brush Your Teeth (And Tongue Too)

This may seem like an obvious thing to do but then many people do not do it appropriately. Brushing should be done early in your day and should last for about 2 minutes. You shouldn’t scrub too hard and remember to clean your tongue too. The number one location for mouth-related bad breath is the tongue, the back of the tongue can really be loaded with bacteria that break down food particles, releasing an unpleasant smell.

Another tip that is less known is that you actually need only a pea-sized amount of toothpaste to have an effective brushing session. You should disregard what you see in most toothpaste commercials on TV where the whole length of the brush is filled with paste, the companies probably advertise this way for commercial reasons.

4. Do A Quick Workout Session and Shower

Physical exercise is one of the most important things you can do to have a healthy life. A sedentary lifestyle has been linked to so many diseases like diabetes mellitus, hypertension, osteoarthritis, heart disease and even a stroke. If you want to be strong and kicking when old and not riding around in an electric scooter for mobility issues, your best bet will be to start working out already. It is not too early or too late.

Shortly after waking up, you can decide to do a 15-minute run and aerobics. This will help to improve your mental state and body’s fitness. You can also try things like brisk walking, jumping ropes or even riding a bicycle.

After this, you should have a good shower to balance things and wash off your sweat. If you feel a bit tired, you can also use a shower bench to ensure that you are comfortable while scrubbing dead skin cells from your feet and legs.

5. Plan Your Day

Another thing you need to do every morning is to plan your day and preferably write this plan down. You should write only what you think you can practically achieve that day and try to get things done. You should also give yourself some breathing room during your day, and make sure you have some time for breakfast, lunch and a good dinner.

Many highly effective people make planning their days a routine habit. It helps you achieve much and feel accomplished when you meet these goals.

Conclusion

Staying healthy isn’t just about avoiding diseases, the goal should be for you to be in a state of emotional, physical and mental well-being, so you can lead a very fulfilling and productive life. Using these tips should go a long way in helping you achieve this by starting off to a healthy morning.

Guest Article by Dr. Charles-Davies OA, a medical doctor based in Lagos.