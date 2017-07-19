WomanCrushWednesday :  The versatile Tina Mba

Nigerian actress Tina Mba is our woman crush today!

Known for her exquisite delivery and detailed performances for over two decades now, Mba hit our TV screen this year with "Isoken," "Bariga Sugar" and "Okafor's Law".

She is unarguably the best actress of 2017 so far. She has delivered the kind of talent and range that none of the actresses have been able to match this year.

From "Make a Move" to "Tango with Me", Mba has delivered performances that should have seen her lead an award season.

Unlike her peers, some who have descended into leading average movies, Mba has remained relevant and selective of her movies and roles.

The actress was nominated for the 2017 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in the Niyi Akinmolayan comedy movie, "Meet the In-Laws."