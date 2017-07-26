Home > Celebrities >

#WomanCrushWednesday :  Niniola, sweet and sensual

Niniola describes her style of music as “Afro-House”, a blend of afrobeat and house music.

Today's woman crush is the beautiful and sensual singer, Niniola.

Niniola, real name Niniola Apata, is a recording artist, singer, songwriter and performer.

She rose to music recognition in 2013 after finishing third runner-up on the sixth season of Project Fame West Africa and was nominated for the “Most Promising Act to Watch” category at the 2015 Nigeria Entertainment Awards after releasing her breakthrough debut single “Ibadi”.

Niniola - Maradona play

Niniola - Maradona

(Youtube)

 

Let’s not forget that lush chocolatey body of hers too! We love you Nini, do you baby girl!

