#WomanCrushWednesday :  Mary Onyali, unforgettable

#WomanCrushWednesday Mary Onyali, unforgettable

Onyali is Nigeria's former sprinter who is mostly known for winning medals at the 1992 and 1996 Olympic games.

Today's woman crush is the remarkable Nigerian sprinter Mary Onyali!

Onyali is Nigeria's former sprinter who is mostly known for winning medals at the 1992 and 1996 Olympic games.

She won the bronze medal in the 4 × 100 m relay at the 1992 Olympic Games and in the 200m at the 1996 Olympic Games.

During the All-Africa Games, she won a  total of 7 individual medals. Her consecutive Olympic appearances from 1988 to 2004 also makes her the first Nigerian to compete in five Olympics.

She currently serves as the Special Adviser (Technical) to the Director General of the National Sports Commission in Nigeria.

Viva Mary! Viva!

