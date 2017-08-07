Home > Celebrities >

Wizkid strikes 'best buddy' pose with Nicki Minaj

Wizkid Singer strikes 'best buddy' pose with Nicki Minaj

The singer has sustained his long streak of success with simply doing the right collaboration and dropping good music.

  • Published:
Wizkid's status as an international celebrity seems to be getting way bigger as seen in a recent picture with Nicki Minaj.

The image was posted today on the latter's Instagram with the pair looking like best buddies.

Wizkid's status as an international artiste has seen him keep company with top music brands such as Nicki Minaj.

(Instagram)

 

Starboy has managed to gain acceptance in the far shores of the US ever since his 'One dance' collaboration with Drake.

His popularity among international fans has almost become seamless and he has his refined musical style to thank for that.

He is now in the hierarchy of African stars who have broken off the status of being continental celebrities to gaining recognition on a world stage.

Wizkid SFTOS official artwork

(Wizkidayo (Instagram))

 

The recent release of his new work "Sounds From the Other Side" which had inputs from the likes of Drake, Chris Brown and Trey Songz has certainly cemented in his rapid rise.

All the tracks on the project are clear justification of why the singer is highly regarded internationally.

There is really nothing much for him to prove.

Many people are obsessed with Future and Wizkid's lifestyle but don't want to work hard like them

(Instagram/wizkidayo)

 

The story of an Ojuelegba songster who is now shocking the world with his unique talent is just enough statement.

