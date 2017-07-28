It seems superstar Wizkid has been dropping more than hits and fire tunes lately.

A video has been floating around today, Friday, July 28, 2017, of Wizkid supposedly in a night club. The footage is sketchy but the clip shows the star singer getting himself into some kind of scuffle.

According to Instablog 9ja, Wizkid reportedly got pissed when a fan came to a take a picture of him where he was seating without his approval. This developed into a scuffle and bouncers had to intervene.

The reported incident went down at Club 1089 in Victoria Island, Lagos. Club 1089 is a new spot which opened up on April 15, 2017.

While it's widely reported that Wiz got angry at having his picture taken, other club goers told Pulse that was not the reason why the scuffle happened.

You can watch the video below;

WATCH: Wizkid allegedly gets into fight with fan at night club https://t.co/jQz2wQ4tIf — AyolaTv (@AyolaTv) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Pulse reached out to Wizkid's manager Sunday Are to clarify the situation but he wasn't ready to comment.

Meanwhile, American rapper Future has revealed in an interview that he is collaborating with Wizkid on a number of songs.

The rapper was speaking at a press briefing for a concert he was about to go on stage for, when he talked Wizkid collaborations.

Future reveals he has recorded songs with @wizkidayo in interview https://t.co/TUqiPgcIUG — Pulse Music (@PulseMusic247) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Future is currently on a world tour tagged "Future Hndrxx tour" with Wizkid as one of the opening acts.

Watch @wizkidayo hanging out with Future in a ride https://t.co/RzdVo5GJBq — Pulse Music (@PulseMusic247) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The collaborations just keep coming for Wizzy on the international front, so much it can only get better for him.

Wiz recently announced he is working with Damian Marley, the son of late reggae legend Bob Marley as well as Sauti Sol from Kenya.