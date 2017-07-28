Home > Celebrities >

Wizkid :  Music star reportedly gets into a scuffle in Lagos night club

Wizkid seems to have been involved in a brief altercation in a Lagos night club.

It seems superstar Wizkid has been dropping more than hits and fire tunes lately.

A video has been floating around today, Friday, July 28, 2017, of Wizkid supposedly in a night club. The footage is sketchy but the clip shows the star singer getting himself into some kind of scuffle.

According to Instablog 9ja, Wizkid reportedly got pissed when a fan came to a take a picture of him where he was seating without his approval. This developed into a scuffle and bouncers had to intervene.

Footage of Wizkid in Cub 1089 play

Footage of Wizkid in Cub 1089

(Instablog 9ja )

 

The reported incident went down at Club 1089 in Victoria Island, Lagos. Club 1089 is a new spot which opened up on April 15, 2017.

 While it's widely reported that Wiz got angry at having his picture taken, other club goers told Pulse that was not the reason why the scuffle happened.

You can watch the video below;

 

Pulse reached out to Wizkid's manager Sunday Are to clarify the situation but he wasn't ready to comment.

Meanwhile, American rapper Future has revealed in an interview that he is collaborating with Wizkid on a number of songs.

Many people are obsessed with Future and Wizkid's lifestyle but don't want to work hard like them play

Many people are obsessed with Future and Wizkid's lifestyle but don't want to work hard like them

(Instagram/wizkidayo)

 

The rapper was speaking at a press briefing for a concert he was about to go on stage for, when he talked Wizkid collaborations.

 

Future is currently on a world tour tagged "Future Hndrxx tour" with Wizkid as one of the opening acts.

 

The collaborations just keep coming for Wizzy on the international front, so much it can only get better for him.

Wizkid and damian marley to collaborate on new song play

Wizkid and Damian Marley to collaborate on new music

(Twitter/wizkidayo)

 

Wiz recently announced he is working with Damian Marley, the son of late reggae legend Bob Marley as well as Sauti Sol from Kenya.

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

