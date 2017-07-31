Wizkid :  Music star has so many women in his life

Everybody always knew Wizkid had a lot of women in his life and he has confirmed this to fans.

The music star in a tweet shared today, July 31, 2017, made this revelation.

''So many women in my life I love dem all,'' the music star who is currently having a feud with Davido tweeted.

So many women in my life ❤️ i love dem all 🚀 — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Meanwhile, a video has been floating around since Friday, July 28, 2017, of Wizkid supposedly in a night club. The footage is sketchy but the clip shows the star singer getting himself into some kind of scuffle.

WATCH: Wizkid allegedly gets into fight with fan at night club https://t.co/jQz2wQ4tIf — AyolaTv (@AyolaTv) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

According to Instablog 9ja, Wizkid reportedly got pissed when a fan came to a take a picture of him where he was sitting without his approval. This developed into a scuffle and bouncers had to intervene.

The reported incident went down at Club 1089 in Victoria Island, Lagos. Club 1089 is a new spot which opened up on April 15, 2017.

While it's widely reported that Wiz got angry at having his picture taken, other club goers told Pulse that was not the reason why the scuffle happened.

Pulse reached out to Wizkid's manager Sunday Are to clarify the situation but he wasn't ready to comment.

Future reveals he has recorded songs with @wizkidayo in interview https://t.co/TUqiPgcIUG — Pulse Music (@PulseMusic247) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Meanwhile, American rapper Future has revealed in an interview that he is collaborating with Wizkid on a number of songs.

Watch @wizkidayo hanging out with Future in a ride https://t.co/RzdVo5GJBq — Pulse Music (@PulseMusic247) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The rapper was speaking at a press briefing for a concert he was about to go on stage for, when he talked Wizkid collaborations.