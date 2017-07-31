Home > Celebrities >

Wizkid makes peace with the fan he 'assaulted' at Lagos club

Wizkid seems to have enough sense to know that he should stay away from any negativity amid his rising international profile.

Starboy Music boss, Wizkid has made peace with the man he reportedly assaulted while attempting to take the singer's picture at a night club in Lagos.

The incident was said to have occurred on Friday, July 28, 2017, at Club 1089 in Victoria Island.

It was gathered that Wizkid descended on the fan after he took a picture of him without approval - it took the intervention of bouncers to douse the tension.

A screen grab from the footage of the brawl at Cub 1089 in Lagos play

A screen grab from the footage of the brawl at Cub 1089 in Lagos

(Instablog 9ja )

 

Some eyewitnesses, however, claimed that the scuffle was beyond just the fan taking Wizkid's picture.

But that does not matter anymore as the rave-of-moment pop star and the fan have buried the hatchet.

ALSO READ: 3 best songs from Wizkid’s “Sounds From The Other Side” Mixtape

With his latest international break and the release of back-to-back global hits, Wizzy seems to have enough sense to know that he should stay away from any negativity.

"...my people, one love menh...", the singer said in a short video which showed him wrapping his hand around the fan in question - both of them were apparently in a reconciliation mood.

Meanwhile, Wizkid has announced that he would be dropping two new songs today, July 31 - one featuring Tiwa Savage and the other 2baba.

 

