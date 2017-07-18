Wizkid is riding that expensive wave!

The music star who is currently having a feud with Davido showed off his new bling on Snapchat.

In a video shared on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, an excited Wizkid donning a King Sunny Ade shirt showed off his new diamond encrusted bling.

"Sounds from the other side," it read named after his recently released extended playlist.

Meanwhile, Wizkid says he doesn't care about anyone. In a recent Instagram post he wrote, "From today, I give no fucks. Welcome to my world." It could be a jibe at long time off and on enemy, Davido.

The duo have been throwing shades at each other ever since they signed that Sony deal about who is more internationally ripe for success.