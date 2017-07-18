Home > Celebrities >

Wizkid :  Music star is balling, flaunts customised jewellery

Wizkid Music star is balling, flaunts customised jewellery

Wizkid donning a King Sunny Ade shirt showed off his new diamond encrusted bling.

  • Published:
Wizkid shows off customised 'Sounds from the other side' necklace play

Wizkid shows off customised 'Sounds from the other side' necklace

(Instagram)

Wizkid Starboy unfollows Drake on Instagram
Wizkid, Justin Skye Timeline of couple's rumoured relationship
Wizkid, Drake ‘One dance’, ‘Come closer’ romance was always about music, nothing personal
Wizkid Banky W praises singer in emotional post
Wizkid Justine Skye hangs out with singer
Davido Singer's rep tells Pulse he wasn't beaten in London
Wizkid vs Davido All the differences between Starboy, O.B.O's first projects with Sony Music
Pulse List 5 biggest Nigerian celebrities of the year so far
Wizkid Singer's baby mama blasts Tekno and Davido
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers are rooting for Wizkid over Davido
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Wizkid is riding that expensive wave!

The music star who is currently having a feud with Davido showed off his new bling on Snapchat.

Wizkid shows off customised 'Sounds from the other side' necklace play Wizkid shows off customised 'Sounds From The Other Side' necklace (Snapchat)

In a video shared on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, an excited Wizkid donning a King Sunny Ade shirt showed off his new diamond encrusted bling.

play Wizkid shows off customised 'Sounds From The Other Side' necklace (Snapchat)

 

"Sounds from the other side," it read named after his recently released extended playlist.

play Wizkid shows off customised 'Sounds from the other side' necklace (Snapchat)

Meanwhile, Wizkid says he doesn't care about anyone. In a recent Instagram post he wrote, "From today, I give no fucks. Welcome to my world." It could be a jibe at long time off and on enemy, Davido.

Wizkidayo unfollows Drake on Instagram play Wizkid (Wizkidayo/Twitter)

The duo have been throwing shades at each other ever since they signed that Sony deal about who is more internationally ripe for success.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Odunlade Adekola, Mr Latin Armed robbers attack Yoruba actors in Ogunbullet
2 Sina Rambo Singer defends his father’s dance movesbullet
3 Wizkid Justine Skye hangs out with singerbullet

Celebs

Omoni Oboli and the boys are on vacation in Quebec
Photo Of The Day This adorable photo of Omoni Oboli and her boys in Quebec
Emma Nyra
Celebrity Birthdays Emma Nyra, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi are a year older today
Omoni and Nnamdi Oboli have been married for 17 years now
Omoni Oboli Actress on how she's still married 17 years later
Beyonce unveils her newborn twins
Beyonce Singer's mother shares meaning behind one of the twins' names 'Rumi'