"Who feels it, knows it," Blackface says

He noted that Faze was doing the right thing by trying to reconcile both parties, but since he did not write the song, he has no idea how it feels to have his song stolen.

Blackface may appreciate Faze's efforts to reconcile him and 2Face Idibia, but he thinks no one really understands what he is going through.

In a recent interview with Hip TV, Black Face discussed the controversy over the hit song, "African Queen" which he claims he wrote but was stolen by 2Baba.

ALSO READ: '2face used to be my friend' says singer

Blackface and 2face during good times

Blackface and 2face during good times

He noted that Faze was doing the right thing by trying to reconcile both parties, but since he did not write the song, he has no idea how it feels to have his song stolen.

 “There’s a saying that ‘Who feels it knows it.’ He didn’t write the song, so he doesn’t know what I’m talking about.”

Blackface and 2face Idibia were part of the defunct group, Plantashun Boiz, which also featured Faze.

Blackface and 2face Idibia were part of the defunct group, Plantashun Boiz, which also featured Faze.

Recall that there has been a series of accusations and threats of legal action between the former Planshun Boiz bandmates in recent times over this issue.

All efforts by Faze to reconcile the old friend and colleagues have proved abortive so far.

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse.
