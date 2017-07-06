Vector loses dad

Nigerian rapper, Vector has reportedly lost his beloved dad, Mr Ogunmefun.

According to a report by LindaIkejiBlog, the rap act whose real name is Olanrewaju Ogunmefun was bereaved on Wednesday afternoon, July 5, 2017.

Vector's dad, Mr Ogunmefun reportedly died after a brief illness at his Lagos Island residence.

The 32-years-old rapper is said to still be in a shock and gloomy state because he was reportedly close to his dad'.

The death of Vector's dad is coming exactly a month before his 33rd birthday scheduled to hold on August 7, 2017.

ALSO READ: Vector to hold "Lafiaji" experience Live Concert

Vector as well as his brothers and sister are said to be mourning the passing away of their beloved dad as they prepare for the interment of the deceased.